Query Announcements

annType String No Announcement type

latest_news: Latest events

coin_listings: New coin listings

trading_competitions_promotions: Trading competitions and promotions

maintenance_system_updates: maintenance/system upgrades

startTime String No Start time of the query, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868

Search by announcement time

endTime String No End time of the query, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868

