Query Announcements
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)
Description
Search for announcements within one month
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/public/annoucements
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/public/annoucements?language=zh_CN"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|annType
|String
|No
|Announcement type
latest_news: Latest events
coin_listings: New coin listings
trading_competitions_promotions: Trading competitions and promotions
maintenance_system_updates: maintenance/system upgrades
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start time of the query, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
Search by announcement time
|endTime
|String
|No
|End time of the query, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
Search by announcement time
|language
|String
|Yes
|language type
zh_CN: Chinese
en_US: English
Returns English if the language chosen is not supported
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1688008631614,
"data": [
{
"annId": "1",
"annTitle": "test0629",
"annDesc": "Latest announcement",
"cTime": "1688008040000",
"language": "zh_CN",
"annUrl": "https://www.bitget.com/zh_CN/support/articles/23685"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|annId
|String
|Announcement ID
|annTitle
|String
|Announcement title
|annDesc
|String
|Announcement description
|cTime
|String
|Announcement creation time, Unix millisecond timestamp format
|language
|String
|language type
|annUrl
|String
|Announcement URL