Query Announcements

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (IP)

Description

Search for announcements within one month

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/public/annoucements
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/public/annoucements?language=zh_CN"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
annTypeStringNoAnnouncement type
latest_news: Latest events
coin_listings: New coin listings
trading_competitions_promotions: Trading competitions and promotions
maintenance_system_updates: maintenance/system upgrades
startTimeStringNoStart time of the query, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
Search by announcement time
endTimeStringNoEnd time of the query, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
Search by announcement time
languageStringYeslanguage type
zh_CN: Chinese
en_US: English
Returns English if the language chosen is not supported
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1688008631614,
    "data": [
        {
            "annId": "1",
            "annTitle": "test0629",
            "annDesc": "Latest announcement",
            "cTime": "1688008040000",
            "language": "zh_CN",
            "annUrl": "https://www.bitget.com/zh_CN/support/articles/23685"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
annIdStringAnnouncement ID
annTitleStringAnnouncement title
annDescStringAnnouncement description
cTimeStringAnnouncement creation time, Unix millisecond timestamp format
languageStringlanguage type
annUrlStringAnnouncement URL