Get Convert Coins

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

Description

Get a list of Flash Currencies

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/convert/currencies
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/convert/currencies" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

Request Parameters

N/A

Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": [
        {
            "coin": "ETH",
            "available": "0.9994",
            "maxAmount": "5",
            "minAmount": "0.0005"
        }
    ],
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1627293612502
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
coinStringToken name
availableStringCurrency accounts available
maxAmountStringMaximum available quantity as fromCoin means maximum consumable quantity, as toCoin means maximum redeemable quantity.
minAmountStringMinimum usable quantity as fromCoin represents the minimum consumable quantity, as toCoin represents the minimum redeemable quantity.