Get Convert Coins
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Get a list of Flash Currencies
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/convert/currencies
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/convert/currencies" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request Parameters
N/A
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": [
{
"coin": "ETH",
"available": "0.9994",
"maxAmount": "5",
"minAmount": "0.0005"
}
],
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1627293612502
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|coin
|String
|Token name
|available
|String
|Currency accounts available
|maxAmount
|String
|Maximum available quantity as fromCoin means maximum consumable quantity, as toCoin means maximum redeemable quantity.
|minAmount
|String
|Minimum usable quantity as fromCoin represents the minimum consumable quantity, as toCoin represents the minimum redeemable quantity.