Quick Start
Access Preparation
If you need to use the API, please log in to the web page, then apply the API key application and complete the permission configuration, and then develop and trade according to the details of this document.
You can click API Key Management to create an API Key after login.
Each user can create 10 sets of Api Keys, and each Api Key can set permissions for reading and trading.
The permissions are described as follows:
- Read-Only permission: Read permission authorized to query data, such as market data.
- Trade permission: Transaction permission authorized to call the interface of placing and cancelling orders.
- Transfer permission: With this permission it authorized to transfer coins between accounts inside Bitget.
- Withdraw permission: Authorized to withdraw assets from Bitget account,
noted that you can only withdraw coins through an whitelisted IP address.
After successfully created the API key, please remember the following information:
APIKeyThe identity of API transactions, generated by a random algorithm.
SecretKeyThe private key is randomly generated by the system and used for Signature generation.
PassphraseThe password is set by the user. It should be noted that if you forgot the Passphrase, it cannot be retrieved back, and the APIKey needs to be recreated.
Interface Type
Interfaces are mainly divided into two types:
- Public Interface
- Private Interface
Public Interface
The public interface can be used to obtain configuration information and market data. Public requests can be used without authentication.
Private Interface
The private interface can be used for order management and account management. Every private request must be Signed.
The private interface will be verified from server side with your APIKey info.
Access Restriction
This chapter mainly focuses on access restrictions:
- Rest API will return 429 status when the access exceeds the frequency limit: the request is too frequent.
Rest API
If the APIKey is valid, we will use the APIKey to limit the frequency; if not, the public IP will be used to limit the frequency.
Frequency limit rules: There are separate instructions on each interface. If the limitation is not specified , the default frequency limit is 10 times per second.
Special note: When place orders in batch, 10 orders per currency pair will be counted as one request.