Quick Start

If you need to use the API, please log in to the web page, then apply the API key application and complete the permission configuration, and then develop and trade according to the details of this document.

You can click API Key Management to create an API Key after login.

Each user can create 10 sets of Api Keys, and each Api Key can set permissions for reading and trading.

The permissions are described as follows:

Read-Only permission: Read permission authorized to query data, such as market data.

Trade permission: Transaction permission authorized to call the interface of placing and cancelling orders.

Transfer permission: With this permission it authorized to transfer coins between accounts inside Bitget.

Withdraw permission: Authorized to withdraw assets from Bitget account, noted that you can only withdraw coins through an whitelisted IP address.

After successfully created the API key, please remember the following information:

APIKey The identity of API transactions, generated by a random algorithm.

SecretKey The private key is randomly generated by the system and used for Signature generation.

Passphrase The password is set by the user. It should be noted that if you forgot the Passphrase, it cannot be retrieved back, and the APIKey needs to be recreated.

When creating an APIKey, you can bind to an IP address. For security reasons, it is strongly recommended that you bind to an IP address。

Risk Warning ：These three keys are highly related to account security. Please keep in mind DO NOT DISCLOSE Secretkey and Passphrase to anyone at any circumstances, even with BitGet employees. Leaking any one of these three keys may cause the loss of your assets. If you find by any chance that the APIKey is compromized, please delete the APIKey as soon as possible.

Interfaces are mainly divided into two types:

Public Interface

Private Interface

The public interface can be used to obtain configuration information and market data. Public requests can be used without authentication.

The private interface can be used for order management and account management. Every private request must be Signed.

The private interface will be verified from server side with your APIKey info.

This chapter mainly focuses on access restrictions:

Rest API will return 429 status when the access exceeds the frequency limit: the request is too frequent.

Rest API

If the APIKey is valid, we will use the APIKey to limit the frequency; if not, the public IP will be used to limit the frequency.

Frequency limit rules: There are separate instructions on each interface. If the limitation is not specified , the default frequency limit is 10 times per second.

Special note: When place orders in batch, 10 orders per currency pair will be counted as one request.