Transfer
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Transfer assets between different
productType accounts
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/spot/wallet/transfer
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/wallet/transfer" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{
"fromType":"spot",
"toType":"isolated_margin",
"amount":"300",
"symbol":"BTCUSDT",
"clientOid":"1",
"coin":"USDT"
}'
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|fromType
|String
|Yes
|Account type
spot: Spot account
p2p: P2P account
coin_m_futures: Coin-M futures account
usdt_m_futures: USDT-M futures account
usdc_m_futures: USDC-M futures account
cross_margin: Cross margin account
isolated_margin: Isolated margin account
|toType
|String
|Yes
|Account type
spot: Spot account
p2p: P2P account
coin_m_futures: Coin-M futures account
usdt_m_futures: USDT-M futures account
usdc_m_futures: USDC-M futures account
cross_margin: Cross margin account
isolated_margin: Isolated margin account
|amount
|String
|Yes
|Amount to transfer
|coin
|String
|Yes
|Currency of transfer
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Required when transferring to or from an account type that is a leveraged position-by-position account.
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Custom order ID
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1683875302853,
"data": {
"transferId": "123456",
"clientOid": "x123"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|transferId
|String
|Transfer ID
|clientOid
|String
|Custom order ID