Market Channel

Description

Get the product's latest price, bid price, bid price and 24h trading volume information, When there is a change (deal, buy, sell, issue): 100ms to 300ms

Request Example
{
    "op": "subscribe",
    "args": [
        {
            "instType": "SPOT",
            "channel": "ticker",
            "instId": "ETHUSDT"
        }
    ]
}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
opStringYesOperation, subscribe unsubscribe
argsArrayList<Object>Yes
List of channels to request subscription
> instTypeStringYesProduct line type
> channelStringYesChannel name
> instIdStringYesProduct ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
Response Example
{
  "event": "subscribe",
  "arg": {
    "instType": "SPOT",
    "channel": "ticker",
    "instId": "ETHUSDT"
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
eventStringYes
Event
argObjectSubscribed channels
> instTypeStringProduct type
> channelStringChannel name
> instIdStringProduct ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
codeStringError code, returned only on error
msgStringError message
Push Data
{
    "action": "snapshot",
    "arg": {
        "instType": "SPOT",
        "channel": "ticker",
        "instId": "ETHUSDT"
    },
    "data": [
        {
            "instId": "ETHUSDT",
            "lastPr": "2200.10",
            "open24h": "0.00",
            "high24h": "0.00",
            "low24h": "0.00",
            "change24h": "0.00",
            "bidPr": "1792",
            "askPr": "2200.1",
            "bidSz": "0.0084",
            "askSz": "19740.8811",
            "baseVolume": "0.0000",
            "quoteVolume": "0.0000",
            "openUtc": "0.00",
            "changeUtc24h": "0",
            "ts": "1695702438018"
        }
    ],
    "ts": 1695702438029
}

Push Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
argObjectChannels with successful subscription
> instTypeStringProduct type
> channelStringChannel name
> instIdStringProduct ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
actionStringPush data action, snapshot or update
dataList<Object>Subscription data
> instIdStringProduct ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
> lastPrStringLatest price
> askPrStringAsk price
> bidPrStringBid price
> open24hStringEntry price of the last 24 hours
> high24hString24h high
> low24hString24h low
> baseVolString24h trading volume in left coin
> quoteVolString24h trading volume in right coin
> tsStringMilliseconds format of data generation time Unix timestamp, e.g. 1597026383085
> openUtcStringUTC±00:00 Entry price
> changeUtc24hStringChange at UTC+0, 0.01 means 1%.
> bidSzStringBuying amount
> askSzStringSelling amount
> change24hString24-hour change, 0.01 means 1%.