Market Channel

Get the product's latest price, bid price, bid price and 24h trading volume information, When there is a change (deal, buy, sell, issue): 100ms to 300ms

Request Example {

"op" : "subscribe" ,

"args" : [

{

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "ticker" ,

"instId" : "ETHUSDT"

}

]

}

Parameter Type Required Description op String Yes Operation, subscribe unsubscribe args Array List < Object > Yes

List of channels to request subscription > instType String Yes Product line type > channel String Yes Channel name > instId String Yes Product ID, e.g. ETHUSDT

Response Example {

"event" : "subscribe" ,

"arg" : {

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "ticker" ,

"instId" : "ETHUSDT"

}

}

Parameter Type Description event String Yes

Event arg Object Subscribed channels > instType String Product type > channel String Channel name > instId String Product ID, e.g. ETHUSDT code String Error code, returned only on error msg String Error message

Push Data {

"action" : "snapshot" ,

"arg" : {

"instType" : "SPOT" ,

"channel" : "ticker" ,

"instId" : "ETHUSDT"

} ,

"data" : [

{

"instId" : "ETHUSDT" ,

"lastPr" : "2200.10" ,

"open24h" : "0.00" ,

"high24h" : "0.00" ,

"low24h" : "0.00" ,

"change24h" : "0.00" ,

"bidPr" : "1792" ,

"askPr" : "2200.1" ,

"bidSz" : "0.0084" ,

"askSz" : "19740.8811" ,

"baseVolume" : "0.0000" ,

"quoteVolume" : "0.0000" ,

"openUtc" : "0.00" ,

"changeUtc24h" : "0" ,

"ts" : "1695702438018"

}

] ,

"ts" : 1695702438029

}

