Market Channel
Description
Get the product's latest price, bid price, bid price and 24h trading volume information, When there is a change (deal, buy, sell, issue): 100ms to 300ms
Request Example
{
"op": "subscribe",
"args": [
{
"instType": "SPOT",
"channel": "ticker",
"instId": "ETHUSDT"
}
]
}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|op
|String
|Yes
|Operation, subscribe unsubscribe
|args
|Array
|List<Object>
|Yes
List of channels to request subscription
|> instType
|String
|Yes
|Product line type
|> channel
|String
|Yes
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Yes
|Product ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
Response Example
{
"event": "subscribe",
"arg": {
"instType": "SPOT",
"channel": "ticker",
"instId": "ETHUSDT"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|event
|String
|Yes
Event
|arg
|Object
|Subscribed channels
|> instType
|String
|Product type
|> channel
|String
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Product ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
|code
|String
|Error code, returned only on error
|msg
|String
|Error message
Push Data
{
"action": "snapshot",
"arg": {
"instType": "SPOT",
"channel": "ticker",
"instId": "ETHUSDT"
},
"data": [
{
"instId": "ETHUSDT",
"lastPr": "2200.10",
"open24h": "0.00",
"high24h": "0.00",
"low24h": "0.00",
"change24h": "0.00",
"bidPr": "1792",
"askPr": "2200.1",
"bidSz": "0.0084",
"askSz": "19740.8811",
"baseVolume": "0.0000",
"quoteVolume": "0.0000",
"openUtc": "0.00",
"changeUtc24h": "0",
"ts": "1695702438018"
}
],
"ts": 1695702438029
}
Push Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|arg
|Object
|Channels with successful subscription
|> instType
|String
|Product type
|> channel
|String
|Channel name
|> instId
|String
|Product ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
|action
|String
|Push data action,
snapshot or
update
|data
|List<Object>
|Subscription data
|> instId
|String
|Product ID, e.g. ETHUSDT
|> lastPr
|String
|Latest price
|> askPr
|String
|Ask price
|> bidPr
|String
|Bid price
|> open24h
|String
|Entry price of the last 24 hours
|> high24h
|String
|24h high
|> low24h
|String
|24h low
|> baseVol
|String
|24h trading volume in left coin
|> quoteVol
|String
|24h trading volume in right coin
|> ts
|String
|Milliseconds format of data generation time Unix timestamp, e.g. 1597026383085
|> openUtc
|String
|UTC±00:00 Entry price
|> changeUtc24h
|String
|Change at UTC+0, 0.01 means 1%.
|> bidSz
|String
|Buying amount
|> askSz
|String
|Selling amount
|> change24h
|String
|24-hour change, 0.01 means 1%.