Get Deposit Address
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Get Deposit Address
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/wallet/deposit-address
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/wallet/deposit-address?coin=USDT&chain=trc20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|Yes
|Coin name, e.g. USDT
|chain
|String
|No
|Chain name, e.g. trc20
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"data": {
"address": "xxx",
"chain": "BTC-Bitcoin",
"coin": "BTC",
"tag": "",
"url": "https://btc.com/xxx"
}
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|address
|String
|Deposit address
|chain
|String
|chain name
|coin
|String
|Token name
|tag
|String
|Tag
|url
|String
|blockchain address