Skip to main content

Get Deposit Address

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (User ID)

Description

Get Deposit Address

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/spot/wallet/deposit-address
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/wallet/deposit-address?coin=USDT&chain=trc20" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringYesCoin name, e.g. USDT
chainStringNoChain name, e.g. trc20
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "data": {
        "address": "xxx",
        "chain": "BTC-Bitcoin",
        "coin": "BTC",
        "tag": "",
        "url": "https://btc.com/xxx"
    }
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
addressStringDeposit address
chainStringchain name
coinStringToken name
tagStringTag
urlStringblockchain address