Get Deposit Records

coin String No Coin name, e.g. USDT

orderId String No The response orderId

startTime String Yes The record start time for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868

endTime String Yes The end time of the record for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868

idLessThan String No Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the orderId of the corresponding interface.