Get Deposit Records

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/spot/wallet/deposit-records
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/wallet/deposit-records?coin=USDT&startTime=1659036670000&endTime=1659076670000&limit=20" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringNoCoin name, e.g. USDT
orderIdStringNoThe response orderId
startTimeStringYesThe record start time for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
endTimeStringYesThe end time of the record for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
idLessThanStringNoRequests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the orderId of the corresponding interface.
limitStringNoNumber of entries per page
The default value is 20 and the maximum value is 100
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1654507973411,
    "data": [
        {
            "orderId": "1",
            "tradeId": "1",
            "coin": "USDT",
            "type": "deposit",
            "size": "10.00000000",
            "status": "success",
            "toAddress": "0x51xxx",
            "dest": "on_chain",
            "chain": "erc20",
            "fromAddress": "0x52xxx",
            "cTime": "1653290769222",
            "uTime": "1653290769222"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringOrder ID
tradeIdStringTX ID
coinStringToken name
typeStringType
sizeStringQuantity
statusStringWithdrawal status
fromAddressStringCoin Replenishment Initiators
toAddressStringCoin Receiver
chainStringTicin network
destString
on_chain: the on chain deposit
internal: internal deposit
fast: fast
cTimeStringCreation time
uTimeStringEdit time