Get Deposit Records
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/wallet/deposit-records
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/wallet/deposit-records?coin=USDT&startTime=1659036670000&endTime=1659076670000&limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|No
|Coin name, e.g. USDT
|orderId
|String
|No
|The response orderId
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|The record start time for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|endTime
|String
|Yes
|The end time of the record for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the orderId of the corresponding interface.
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of entries per page
The default value is 20 and the maximum value is 100
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1654507973411,
"data": [
{
"orderId": "1",
"tradeId": "1",
"coin": "USDT",
"type": "deposit",
"size": "10.00000000",
"status": "success",
"toAddress": "0x51xxx",
"dest": "on_chain",
"chain": "erc20",
"fromAddress": "0x52xxx",
"cTime": "1653290769222",
"uTime": "1653290769222"
}
]
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|tradeId
|String
|TX ID
|coin
|String
|Token name
|type
|String
|Type
|size
|String
|Quantity
|status
|String
|Withdrawal status
|fromAddress
|String
|Coin Replenishment Initiators
|toAddress
|String
|Coin Receiver
|chain
|String
|Ticin network
|dest
|String
on_chain: the on chain deposit
internal: internal deposit
fast: fast
|cTime
|String
|Creation time
|uTime
|String
|Edit time