Get Account Assets

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (User ID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/spot/account/assets
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/account/assets?coin=USDT" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \  
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \  
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \  
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \  
  -H "locale:en-US" \  
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringNoToken name, e.g. USDT
This field is used for querying the positions of a single coin.
assetTypeStringNoAsset type
hold_only: Position coin
all: All coins
This field is used used for querying the positions of multiple coins. The default value is "hold_only"
When only assetType is entered without coin, results of all eligible coins are returned. When both coin and assetType are entered, coin has higher priority.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "message": "success",
    "data": [
        {
            "coin": "usdt",
            "available": "0",
            "frozen": "0",
            "locked": "0",
            "limitAvailable": "0",
            "uTime": "1622697148"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
coinStringToken name
availableStringAvailable assets
frozenStringAmount of frozen assets
Usually frozen when the order is placed
lockedStringAmount of locked assets
Locked assests required to become a fiat merchants, etc.
limitAvailableStringRestricted availability
For spot copy trading
uTimeStringUpdate time