Get Account Assets
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Get Account Assets
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/account/assets
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/account/assets?coin=USDT" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|No
|Token name, e.g. USDT
This field is used for querying the positions of a single coin.
|assetType
|String
|No
|Asset type
hold_only: Position coin
all: All coins
This field is used used for querying the positions of multiple coins. The default value is "hold_only"
When only assetType is entered without coin, results of all eligible coins are returned. When both coin and assetType are entered, coin has higher priority.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"message": "success",
"data": [
{
"coin": "usdt",
"available": "0",
"frozen": "0",
"locked": "0",
"limitAvailable": "0",
"uTime": "1622697148"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|coin
|String
|Token name
|available
|String
|Available assets
|frozen
|String
|Amount of frozen assets
Usually frozen when the order is placed
|locked
|String
|Amount of locked assets
Locked assests required to become a fiat merchants, etc.
|limitAvailable
|String
|Restricted availability
For spot copy trading
|uTime
|String
|Update time