Withdraw
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
Coin withdrawals including on-chain withdrawals and internal transfers
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"coin": "USDT","transferType":"internal_transfer","internal_withdraw","address": "*******************************************","chain": "trc20","size": "0.009"}
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|Yes
|Coin
|transferType
|String
|Yes
|Withdrawal of coins
on_chain
internal_transfer
|address
|String
|Yes
|Holder address
|chain
|String
|No
|Ticin network
e.g. erc20, trc20, etc.
This field must be passed when the transferType is on-chain.
|innerToType
|String
|No
|Type of address for internal withdrawals
email Email address
mobile Mobile phone number
uid UID
The default value is uid
|areaCode
|String
|No
|This field is required when the value of the collection address type is mobile
|tag
|String
|No
|Address tag
|size
|String
|Yes
|Amount
|remark
|String
|No
|Note
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Client Customized Id Unique
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"data": {
"orderId": "123",
"clientOid": "123"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Custom order ID