Description

Coin withdrawals including on-chain withdrawals and internal transfers

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal" \  
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \  
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \  
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \  
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \  
-H "locale:en-US" \  
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
-d \'{"coin": "USDT","transferType":"internal_transfer","internal_withdraw","address": "*******************************************","chain": "trc20","size": "0.009"}

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringYesCoin
transferTypeStringYesWithdrawal of coins
on_chain
internal_transfer
addressStringYesHolder address
chainStringNoTicin network
e.g. erc20, trc20, etc.
This field must be passed when the transferType is on-chain.
innerToTypeStringNoType of address for internal withdrawals
email Email address
mobile Mobile phone number
uid UID
The default value is uid
areaCodeStringNoThis field is required when the value of the collection address type is mobile
tagStringNoAddress tag
sizeStringYesAmount
remarkStringNoNote
clientOidStringNoClient Customized Id Unique
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "data": {
        "orderId": "123",
        "clientOid": "123"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringOrder ID
clientOidStringCustom order ID