Get transfer record

coin String Yes Token name

fromType String Yes Account type

spot: Spot account

p2p: P2P account

coin_futures: Coin-M futures account

usdt_futures: USDT-M futures account

usdc_futures: USDC-M futures account

crossed_margin: Cross margin account

isolated_margin: Isolated margin account

startTime String No The start time of the billing history, i.e., getting the billing history after that timestamp

Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868

endTime String No The end time of the billing history, i.e., getting the billing history before that timestamp

Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868

The interval between startTime and endTime must not exceed 90 days.

clientOid String No Order ID customized by user

limit String No Number of results returned: Default: 100, maximum 500