Get Transfer Record
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Get transfer record
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/account/transferRecords
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/account/transferRecords?coin=USDT&fromType=exchange&startTime=1659076670&endTime=1659076670&limit=100" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|Yes
|Token name
|fromType
|String
|Yes
|Account type
spot: Spot account
p2p: P2P account
coin_futures: Coin-M futures account
usdt_futures: USDT-M futures account
usdc_futures: USDC-M futures account
crossed_margin: Cross margin account
isolated_margin: Isolated margin account
|startTime
|String
|No
|The start time of the billing history, i.e., getting the billing history after that timestamp
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|endTime
|String
|No
|The end time of the billing history, i.e., getting the billing history before that timestamp
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
The interval between startTime and endTime must not exceed 90 days.
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Order ID customized by user
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of results returned: Default: 100, maximum 500
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the transferId of the corresponding interface.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": [
{
"coin": "btc",
"status": "Successful",
"toType": "usdt_futures",
"toSymbol": "",
"fromType": "spot",
"fromSymbol": "BTC/USD",
"size": "1000.00000000",
"ts": "1631070374488",
"clientOid": "1",
"transferId": "1"
}
],
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1631608142260
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|coin
|String
|Token name
|status
|String
|Status of transfer
Successful: Successful
Failed: Failed
Processing: Processing
|toType
|String
|Recipient account type
spot: Spot account
p2p: P2P account
coin_futures: Coin-M futures account
usdt_futures: USDT-M futures account
usdc_futures: USDC-M futures account
crossed_margin: Cross margin account
isolated_margin: Isolated margin account
|toSymbol
|String
|Trading pair for the recipient account
Returned when the recipient account is isolated_margin
|fromType
|String
|Sender account type
spot: Spot account
p2p: P2P account
coin_futures: Coin-M futures account
usdt_futures: USDT-M futures account
usdc_futures: USDC-M futures account
crossed_margin: Cross margin account
isolated_margin: Isolated margin account
|fromSymbol
|String
|Trading pair for the sending account
Return when the sending account is isolated_margin
|size
|String
|Quantity
|ts
|String
|Transfer time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|clientOid
|String
|Order ID customized by user
|transferId
|String
|Transfer order ID