Get Account Information
Frequency limit: 1 time/1s (User ID)
Description
Get account information
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/account/info
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/account/info" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|N/A
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"data": {
"userId": "**********",
"inviterId": "**********",
"ips": "127.0.0.1",
"authorities": [
"trade",
"readonly"
],
"parentId": 1,
"traderType": "trader",
"channelCode": "XXX",
"channel": "YYY",
"regisTime":"1246566789345"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|userId
|String
|User ID
|inviterId
|String
|Inviter's user ID
|channelCode
|String
|Affiliate referral code
|channel
|String
|Affiliate
|ips
|String
|IP whitelist
|authorities
|Array
|Permissions
|parentId
|String
|Main account user ID
|traderType
|String
|trader: Is trader, not_trader: not trader
|regisTime
|String
|Register time