Get Account Information

Frequency limit: 1 time/1s (User ID)

Description

Get account information

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/spot/account/info
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/account/info" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
N/A
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "data": {
        "userId": "**********",
        "inviterId": "**********",
        "ips": "127.0.0.1",
        "authorities": [
            "trade",
            "readonly"
        ],
        "parentId": 1,
        "traderType": "trader",
        "channelCode": "XXX",
        "channel": "YYY",
        "regisTime":"1246566789345"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
userIdStringUser ID
inviterIdStringInviter's user ID
channelCodeStringAffiliate referral code
channelStringAffiliate
ipsStringIP whitelist
authoritiesArrayPermissions
parentIdStringMain account user ID
traderTypeStringtrader: Is trader, not_trader: not trader
regisTimeStringRegister time