Place plan order

symbol String Yes Product ID

side String Yes Direction

buy: Buy

sell: Sell

triggerPrice String Yes Trigger price

orderType String Yes Order type

limit: Limit price

market: Market price

executePrice String No Execution price, cannot be null if orderType=limit

planType String No Order type

amount: By amount of the order

total: By trading volume of the order

The default value is amount

size String Yes Quantity to buy

If placeType=amount, the quote currency is the base coin.

If placeType=total, the quote currency is the quote coin.

triggerType String Yes Trigger type

fill_price: filled price

mark_price: mark price

clientOid String No Client customized ID