Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (UID)

Description

Place plan order

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/spot/trade/place-plan-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/place-plan-order" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \  
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \  
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \  
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \  
  -H "locale:en-US" \  
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
  -d \'{"symbol": "TRXUSDT", "side": "buy", "triggerPrice": 0.041572, "executePrice": "0.041572", "size": 151, "triggerType": "market_price", "orderType": "limit","clientOid": "12345", "force": "gtc"}'

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesProduct ID
sideStringYesDirection
buy: Buy
sell: Sell
triggerPriceStringYesTrigger price
orderTypeStringYesOrder type
limit: Limit price
market: Market price
executePriceStringNoExecution price, cannot be null if orderType=limit
planTypeStringNoOrder type
amount: By amount of the order
total: By trading volume of the order
The default value is amount
sizeStringYesQuantity to buy
If placeType=amount, the quote currency is the base coin.
If placeType=total, the quote currency is the quote coin.
triggerTypeStringYesTrigger type
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
clientOidStringNoClient customized ID
forceStringNoDefault:gtc
Execution strategy
gtc: normal limit order, good till canceled
post_only: Post only
fok: Fill or kill
ioc: Immediate or cancel
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1668134576535,
    "data": {
        "orderId": "121211212122",
        "clientOid": "121211212122"
    }
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringOrder ID
clientOidStringClient customized ID