Place Plan Order
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (UID)
Description
Place plan order
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/spot/trade/place-plan-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/place-plan-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"symbol": "TRXUSDT", "side": "buy", "triggerPrice": 0.041572, "executePrice": "0.041572", "size": 151, "triggerType": "market_price", "orderType": "limit","clientOid": "12345", "force": "gtc"}'
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Product ID
|side
|String
|Yes
|Direction
buy: Buy
sell: Sell
|triggerPrice
|String
|Yes
|Trigger price
|orderType
|String
|Yes
|Order type
limit: Limit price
market: Market price
|executePrice
|String
|No
|Execution price, cannot be null if orderType=limit
|planType
|String
|No
|Order type
amount: By amount of the order
total: By trading volume of the order
The default value is amount
|size
|String
|Yes
|Quantity to buy
If placeType=amount, the quote currency is the base coin.
If placeType=total, the quote currency is the quote coin.
|triggerType
|String
|Yes
|Trigger type
fill_price: filled price
mark_price: mark price
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Client customized ID
|force
|String
|No
|Default:gtc
Execution strategy
gtc: normal limit order, good till canceled
post_only: Post only
fok: Fill or kill
ioc: Immediate or cancel
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1668134576535,
"data": {
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122"
}
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Client customized ID