Get Account Bills

coin String No Token name, e.g. USDT

groupType String No Billing type

deposit Deposit

withdraw Withdraw

transaction Transaction

transfer Transfer

other Other

businessType String No Business type

deposit: Deposit

withdraw: Withdraw

buy: Buy

sell: Sell

deduction of handling fee: Deduction of spot trading transaction fee

transfer-in: Transfer-in

transfer-out: Transfer-out

rebate rewards: Rebate

airdrop rewards: Airdrop rewards

USDT contract rewards: USDT futures promotion rewards

mix contract rewards: Mix contract promotion rewards

system lock: System lock-up

user lock: User lock-up

startTime String No The start time of the billing history, i.e., getting the billing history after that timestamp

Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868

endTime String No The end time of the billing history, i.e., getting the billing history before that timestamp

Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868

The interval between startTime and endTime must not exceed 90 days.

limit String No Number of results returned. Default: 100, maximum 500.