Get Account Bills
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Get Account Bills
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/account/bills
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/account/bills" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|No
|Token name, e.g. USDT
|groupType
|String
|No
|Billing type
deposit Deposit
withdraw Withdraw
transaction Transaction
transfer Transfer
other Other
|businessType
|String
|No
|Business type
deposit: Deposit
withdraw: Withdraw
buy: Buy
sell: Sell
deduction of handling fee: Deduction of spot trading transaction fee
transfer-in: Transfer-in
transfer-out: Transfer-out
rebate rewards: Rebate
airdrop rewards: Airdrop rewards
USDT contract rewards: USDT futures promotion rewards
mix contract rewards: Mix contract promotion rewards
system lock: System lock-up
user lock: User lock-up
|startTime
|String
|No
|The start time of the billing history, i.e., getting the billing history after that timestamp
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|endTime
|String
|No
|The end time of the billing history, i.e., getting the billing history before that timestamp
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
The interval between startTime and endTime must not exceed 90 days.
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of results returned. Default: 100, maximum 500.
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the billId of the corresponding interface.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"message": "success",
"data": [
{
"cTime": "1622697148",
"coin": "usdt",
"groupType": "deposit",
"businessType": "transfer-in",
"size": "1",
"balance": "1",
"fees": "0",
"billId": "1291"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|cTime
|String
|Creation time
|coin
|String
|Token name
|groupType
|String
|Capital flow type
|businessType
|String
|Business type of billing
|size
|String
|Quantity
|balance
|String
|Assets prior to transfer
|fees
|String
|Transaction fees
|billId
|String
|Billing ID