Sub Transfer

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

The types of transfers supported by this interface include- Parent account rotor account (only parent account APIKey has access)- Sub-account to parent account (only parent account APIKey has access)- Sub-account rotor accounts (only the parent account APIKey has access and requires that the payee sub-accounts are the same parent account)The UIDs of the incoming and outgoing accounts in the request parameters must be mother-son/brother relationships, and only the mother account has access to all transfer operations.

POST /api/v2/spot/wallet/subaccount-transfer

Request Example curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/wallet/transfer" \

-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \

-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \

-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \

-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \

-H "locale:en-US" \

-H "Content-Type: application/json" \

-d \ ' {

"fromUserId" : "1" ,

"toUserId" : "2" ,

"fromType" : "spot" ,

"toType" : "spot" ,

"amount" : "10" ,

"coin" : "USDT" ,

"clientOid" : "1"

} '

Parameter Type Required Description fromType String Yes Account type

spot : Spot account

p2p : P2P account

coin_m_futures : Coin-M futures account

usdt_m_futures : USDT-M futures account

usdc_m_futures : USDC-M futures account

cross_margin : Cross margin account

isolated_margin : Isolated margin account toType String Yes Account type

spot : Spot account

p2p : P2P account

coin_m_futures : Coin-M futures account

usdt_m_futures : USDT-M futures account

usdc_m_futures : USDC-M futures account

cross_margin : Cross margin account

isolated_margin : Isolated margin account amount String Yes Amount to transfer coin String Yes Currency of transfer symbol String No Required when transferring to or from an account type that is a leveraged position-by-position account. clientOid String No Custom order ID fromUserId String Yes Outgoing Account UID toUserId String Yes Incoming Account UID