Sub Transfer

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

Description

The types of transfers supported by this interface include- Parent account rotor account (only parent account APIKey has access)- Sub-account to parent account (only parent account APIKey has access)- Sub-account rotor accounts (only the parent account APIKey has access and requires that the payee sub-accounts are the same parent account)The UIDs of the incoming and outgoing accounts in the request parameters must be mother-son/brother relationships, and only the mother account has access to all transfer operations.

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/spot/wallet/subaccount-transfer
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/wallet/transfer" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
   -d \'{
    "fromUserId":"1",
    "toUserId":"2",
    "fromType":"spot",
    "toType":"spot",
    "amount":"10",
    "coin":"USDT",
    "clientOid":"1"
}'

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
fromTypeStringYesAccount type
spot: Spot account
p2p: P2P account
coin_m_futures: Coin-M futures account
usdt_m_futures: USDT-M futures account
usdc_m_futures: USDC-M futures account
cross_margin: Cross margin account
isolated_margin: Isolated margin account
toTypeStringYesAccount type
spot: Spot account
p2p: P2P account
coin_m_futures: Coin-M futures account
usdt_m_futures: USDT-M futures account
usdc_m_futures: USDC-M futures account
cross_margin: Cross margin account
isolated_margin: Isolated margin account
amountStringYesAmount to transfer
coinStringYesCurrency of transfer
symbolStringNoRequired when transferring to or from an account type that is a leveraged position-by-position account.
clientOidStringNoCustom order ID
fromUserIdStringYesOutgoing Account UID
toUserIdStringYesIncoming Account UID
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1683875302853,
    "data": {
        "transferId": "123456",
        "clientOid": "x123"
    }
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
transferIdStringTransfer ID
clientOidStringCustom order ID