Get Withdrawal Records
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal-records
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal-records?coin=USDT&clientOid=123&startTime=1659036670000&endTime=1659076670000&limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|No
|Coin name, e.g. USDT
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Client customized ID
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|The record start time for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|endTime
|String
|Yes
|The end time of the record for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the orderId of the corresponding interface.
|orderId
|String
|No
|The response orderId
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of entries per page
The default value is 20 and the maximum value is 100
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1654507973411,
"data": [
{
"orderId": "1",
"tradeId": "1",
"coin": "USDT",
"dest": "dest",
"clientOid": "123",
"type": "withdraw",
"tag": "",
"size": "10.00000000",
"status": "success",
"toAddress": "1",
"fromAddress": "2",
"confirm": "100",
"chain": "erc20",
"cTime": "1653290769222",
"uTime": "1653290769222"
}
]
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|tradeId
|String
|TX ID
In case of on-chain coin withdrawals, the on-chain transaction hash
Order ID if it is an internal transfer
|coin
|String
|Token name
|clientOid
|String
|Client customized ID
|type
|String
|Type
|dest
|String
|Withdrawal of coins
on_chain
internal_transfer internal_transfer
inner_address_transfer: inner address transfer
|size
|String
|Quantity
|status
|String
|Withdrawal status
pending Pending preliminary examination
pending_review
pending_fail Failed at first instance
pending_review_fail review failed
reject Reject
SUCCESS = Authorization successful
|fromAddress
|String
|coin-raising
|toAddress
|String
|withdrawing banknote (i.e. banknotes etc)
|chain
|String
|Ticin network
|confirm
|String
|Number of confirmed blocks
|tag
|String
|Tag
|cTime
|String
|Creation time
|uTime
|String
|Edit time