Get Withdrawal Records

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal-records
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/wallet/withdrawal-records?coin=USDT&clientOid=123&startTime=1659036670000&endTime=1659076670000&limit=20" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringNoCoin name, e.g. USDT
clientOidStringNoClient customized ID
startTimeStringYesThe record start time for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
endTimeStringYesThe end time of the record for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
idLessThanStringNoRequests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the orderId of the corresponding interface.
orderIdStringNoThe response orderId
limitStringNoNumber of entries per page
The default value is 20 and the maximum value is 100
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1654507973411,
    "data": [
        {
            "orderId": "1",
            "tradeId": "1",
            "coin": "USDT",
            "dest": "dest",
            "clientOid": "123",
            "type": "withdraw",
            "tag": "",
            "size": "10.00000000",
            "status": "success",
            "toAddress": "1",
            "fromAddress": "2",
            "confirm": "100",
            "chain": "erc20",
            "cTime": "1653290769222",
            "uTime": "1653290769222"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringOrder ID
tradeIdStringTX ID
In case of on-chain coin withdrawals, the on-chain transaction hash
Order ID if it is an internal transfer
coinStringToken name
clientOidStringClient customized ID
typeStringType
destStringWithdrawal of coins
on_chain
internal_transfer internal_transfer
inner_address_transfer: inner address transfer
sizeStringQuantity
statusStringWithdrawal status
pending Pending preliminary examination
pending_review
pending_fail Failed at first instance
pending_review_fail review failed
reject Reject
SUCCESS = Authorization successful
fromAddressStringcoin-raising
toAddressStringwithdrawing banknote (i.e. banknotes etc)
chainStringTicin network
confirmStringNumber of confirmed blocks
tagStringTag
cTimeStringCreation time
uTimeStringEdit time