Get Coin Info
Frequency limit: 3 times/1s (IP)
Description
Get spot coin information,supporting both individual and full queries.
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/public/coins
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/public/coins"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|No
|Coin name, If the field is left blank, all coin information will be returned by default
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"data": [
{
"coinId": "1",
"coin": "BTC",
"transfer": "true",
"chains": [
{
"chain": "BTC",
"needTag": "false",
"withdrawable": "true",
"rechargeable": "true",
"withdrawFee": "0.005",
"extraWithdrawFee": "0",
"depositConfirm": "1",
"withdrawConfirm": "1",
"minDepositAmount": "0.001",
"minWithdrawAmount": "0.001",
"browserUrl": "https://blockchair.com/bitcoin/testnet/transaction/"
}
]
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|coinId
|String
|Currency ID
|coin
|String
|Token name
|transfer
|Boolean
|Transferability
|chains
|Array
|Support chain list
|> chain
|String
|Chain name
|> needTag
|Boolean
|Need tag
|> withdrawable
|Boolean
|Withdrawal supported
|> rechargeable
|Boolean
|Deposit supported
|> withdrawFee
|String
|Withdrawal transaction fee
|> extraWithdrawFee
|String
|Extra charge. On chain destruction:
0.1 means
10%
|> depositConfirm
|String
|Deposit confirmation blocks
|> withdrawConfirm
|String
|Withdrawal confirmation blocks
|> minDepositAmount
|String
|Minimum deposit amount
|> minWithdrawAmount
|String
|Minimum withdrawal amount
|> browserUrl
|String
|Blockchain explorer address