Get Coin Info

Frequency limit: 3 times/1s (IP)

Description

Get spot coin information,supporting both individual and full queries.

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/spot/public/coins
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/public/coins"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringNoCoin name, If the field is left blank, all coin information will be returned by default
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "data": [
        {
            "coinId": "1",
            "coin": "BTC",
            "transfer": "true",
            "chains": [
                {
                    "chain": "BTC",
                    "needTag": "false",
                    "withdrawable": "true",
                    "rechargeable": "true",
                    "withdrawFee": "0.005",
                    "extraWithdrawFee": "0",
                    "depositConfirm": "1",
                    "withdrawConfirm": "1",
                    "minDepositAmount": "0.001",
                    "minWithdrawAmount": "0.001",
                    "browserUrl": "https://blockchair.com/bitcoin/testnet/transaction/"
                }
            ]
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
coinIdStringCurrency ID
coinStringToken name
transferBooleanTransferability
chainsArraySupport chain list
> chainStringChain name
> needTagBooleanNeed tag
> withdrawableBooleanWithdrawal supported
> rechargeableBooleanDeposit supported
> withdrawFeeStringWithdrawal transaction fee
> extraWithdrawFeeStringExtra charge. On chain destruction: 0.1 means 10%
> depositConfirmStringDeposit confirmation blocks
> withdrawConfirmStringWithdrawal confirmation blocks
> minDepositAmountStringMinimum deposit amount
> minWithdrawAmountStringMinimum withdrawal amount
> browserUrlStringBlockchain explorer address