Place Order
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Trader frequency limit: 1 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/spot/trade/place-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/place-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","side": "buy","orderType": "limit","force":"gtc","price":"23222.5","size":"1","clientOid":"121211212122"}'
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair name
BTCUSDT
|side
|String
|Yes
|Direction
buy Buy
sell Sell
|orderType
|String
|Yes
|Order type
limit Limit price
market Market price
|force
|String
|Yes
|Execution strategy
GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled
post_only Post only
FOK: Fill or kill
IOC: Immediate or cancel
|price
|String
|No
|Limit price
|size
|String
|Yes
|Amount
Limit represents the number of base coins.
market-buy represents the number of quote coins.
market-sell represents the number of base coins.
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Custom order ID
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"data": {
"orderId": "1001",
"clientOid": "121211212122"
}
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Custom order ID