Place Order

Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Trader frequency limit: 1 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/spot/trade/place-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/place-order" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \  
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \  
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \  
  -H "locale:en-US" \  
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
  -d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","side": "buy","orderType": "limit","force":"gtc","price":"23222.5","size":"1","clientOid":"121211212122"}'

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair name
BTCUSDT
sideStringYesDirection
buy Buy
sell Sell
orderTypeStringYesOrder type
limit Limit price
market Market price
forceStringYesExecution strategy
GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled
post_only Post only
FOK: Fill or kill
IOC: Immediate or cancel
priceStringNoLimit price
sizeStringYesAmount
Limit represents the number of base coins.
market-buy represents the number of quote coins.
market-sell represents the number of base coins.
clientOidStringNoCustom order ID
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "data": {
        "orderId": "1001",
        "clientOid": "121211212122"
    }
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringOrder ID
clientOidStringCustom order ID