Get Sub-accounts Assets
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Get Sub-accounts Assets
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/account/subaccount-assets
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/account/subaccount-assets" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|N/A
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"message": "success",
"data": [
{
"userId": **********,
"assetsList": [
{
"coin": "BTC",
"available": "1.1",
"limitAvailable": "12.1",
"frozen": "0",
"locked": "1.1",
"uTime": "1337654897651"
}
]
},
{
"userId": **********,
"assetsList": [
{
"coin": "ETH",
"available": "12.1",
"limitAvailable": "12.1",
"frozen": "0",
"locked": "1.1",
"uTime": "1337654897651"
}
]
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|userId
|String
|User ID
|assetsList
|Array
|List of spot assets
|> coin
|String
|Token name
|> available
|String
|Available assets
|> limitAvailable
|String
|Restricted availability
For spot copy trading
|> frozen
|String
|Assets frozen
|> locked
|String
|Assets locked
|> uTime
|string
|update time, Unix, ms