Skip to main content

Get Sub-accounts Assets

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (User ID)

Description

Get Sub-accounts Assets

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/spot/account/subaccount-assets
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/account/subaccount-assets" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
N/A
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "message": "success",
    "data": [
        {
            "userId": **********,
            "assetsList": [
                {
                    "coin": "BTC",
                    "available": "1.1",
                    "limitAvailable": "12.1",
                    "frozen": "0",
                    "locked": "1.1",
                    "uTime": "1337654897651"
                }
            ]
        },
        {
            "userId": **********,
            "assetsList": [
                {
                    "coin": "ETH",
                    "available": "12.1",
                    "limitAvailable": "12.1",
                    "frozen": "0",
                    "locked": "1.1",
                    "uTime": "1337654897651"
                }
            ]
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
userIdStringUser ID
assetsListArrayList of spot assets
> coinStringToken name
> availableStringAvailable assets
> limitAvailableStringRestricted availability
For spot copy trading
> frozenStringAssets frozen
> lockedStringAssets locked
> uTimestringupdate time, Unix, ms