Modify Order
Speed limit is 10 times/s for average users. Frequency limit imposed according to user ID
Description
Interface for order modification, used to modify an pending order, such as its TP/SL and/or price/size.
- Modify size and price to only allow Hedge mode, and One-way mode are not allowed
- Modifying size and price will cancel the old order; then create a new order asynchronously, modify the preset TPSL will not cancel the old order.
- Modifying size and price, please pass in both, not just one of them
- Modify the order price, size and preset TPSL according to orderId or clientOId
- It is only allowed to modify the new status limit order. If the price and size of the order are modified, the old order will be canceled and a new order will be created. Set TPSL will not be changed
- Modify the limit order price and size, please be sure to provide newClientOid because the orderId of the new order cannot be returned synchronously, so you need to use newClientOid to help you query order information
- Modifying the order size needs to meet the minimum order quantity
- If you only modify the TPSL, please do not pass price and size, if you only pass TP or SL , the other one will be canceled
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/mix/order/modify-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/modify-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{ "orderId": "1","newClientOid": "1212112121223", "symbol": "ETHUSDT", "productType": "usdt-futures", "marginCoin": "USDT", "newSize": "0.04", "newPrice": "1800.00" }'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Customize order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|newClientOid
|String
|Yes
|New customized order ID after order modification
|newSize
|String
|No
|Amount of the modified transaction
The amount stays unchanged if the field if left blank.
|newPrice
|String
|No
|Modified price for placing new orders.
1. When the existing order type is Limit, the original price will be maintained if the field is left empty.
2. When the existing order type is Limit market, the field should not be set.
|newPresetStopSurplusPrice
|String
|No
|Modifying take-profit
1. If the original order has take-profit set and the field is empty, the original value will be kept.
2. If the original order has take-profit set and the field is filled in with a value, TP will be updated; if the original order has take-profit set and the field is not set, a new take-profit value will be added.
If there was a TP value and a 0 is filled in the filled, the existing TP will be deleted.
|newPresetStopLossPrice
|String
|No
|Modifying stop-loss
1. If the original order has stop-loss set and the field is empty, the original value will be kept.
2. If the original order has stop-loss set and the field is filled in with a value, TP will be updated; if the original order has stop-loss set and the field is not set, a new stop-loss value will be added.
If there was a SL value and a 0 is filled in the filled, the existing SL will be deleted.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"orderId": "121212121212",
"clientOid": "BITGET#121212121212"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
Return Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Customize order ID