Modify Order

orderId String No Order ID

Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.

clientOid String No Customize order ID

Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.

symbol String Yes Trading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT

productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo

newClientOid String Yes New customized order ID after order modification

newSize String No Amount of the modified transaction

The amount stays unchanged if the field if left blank.

newPrice String No Modified price for placing new orders.

1. When the existing order type is Limit, the original price will be maintained if the field is left empty.

2. When the existing order type is Limit market, the field should not be set.

newPresetStopSurplusPrice String No Modifying take-profit

1. If the original order has take-profit set and the field is empty, the original value will be kept.

2. If the original order has take-profit set and the field is filled in with a value, TP will be updated; if the original order has take-profit set and the field is not set, a new take-profit value will be added.

If there was a TP value and a 0 is filled in the filled, the existing TP will be deleted.