Get order detail

symbol String Trading pair

size String Amount

orderId String Order ID

clientOid String Customize order ID

baseVolume String Amount of coins traded

priceAvg String Average price

fee String Transaction fee

price String Order price

state String Order status

live: New order, waiting for a match in orderbook

partially_filled: Partially filled

filled: All filled

cancelled: the order is cancelled

side String Direction

Buy; Sell

force String Order expiration date

IOC (Immediate or cancel)

FOK (Fill or kill)

GTC (Good till canceled)

Post only

totalProfits String Total PnL

posSide String Position direction

long : hedge mode long position

short : hedge mode short position

net : one-way position

marginCoin String Margin coin

presetStopSurplusPrice String Set TP

presetStopLossPrice String Set SL

quoteVolume String Trading amount in quoting coin

orderType String TX type

limit

market

leverage String Leverage

marginMode String Margin mode

isolated: isolated margin

cross: cross margin

reduceOnly String Whether or not to just reduce the position.

YES; NO

enterPointSource String Order source

WEB: Orders created on the website

API: Orders created on API

SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic

ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app

IOS: Orders created on the iOS app

tradeSide String Direction

open (open and close mode)

close (open and close mode)

reduce_close_long Liquidate partial long positions

reduce_close_short Liquidate partial short positions

offset_close_long Liquidate partial long positions for netting

offset_close_short Liquidate partial short positions for netting

burst_close_long Liquidate long positions

burst_close_short Liquidate short positions

delivery_close_long Close long positions

delivery_close_short Close short positions

posMode String Position mode

one_way_mode : one-way position

hedge_mode : two-way position

orderSource String Order source

normal: Normal order

market: market order

profit_market: Market TP order

loss_market: Market SL order

Trader_delegate: Elite trade order

trader_profit: Trader takes profit

trader_loss: Trader stops loss

reverse: Reversed orders

trader_reverse: Reversed elite trades

profit_limit: Take-profit limit order

loss_limit: Stop-loss limit order

liquidation: Liquidation order

delivery_close_long: close long positions

delivery_close_short: close short positions

pos_profit_limit: Position take-profit limit order

pos_profit_market: Position take-profit market order

pos_loss_limit: Position stop-loss limit order

pos_loss_market: Position stop-loss market order

cTime String Creation time, ms