Get Order Detail
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (uid)
Description
Get order detail
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/order/detail
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/detail?symbol=ETHUSDT&orderId=1&clientOid=1&productType=usdt-futures" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Product ID must be capitalized
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
Either 'orderId' or 'clientOid' is required.
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Custom order ID
Either 'orderId' or 'clientOid' is required.
Response Example
{
"symbol": "ethusdt",
"size": "2",
"orderId": "123456",
"clientOid": "77777",
"baseVolume": "2",
"priceAvg": "1900",
"fee": "",
"price": "1900",
"state": "filled",
"side": "buy",
"force": "gtc",
"totalProfits": "2112",
"posSide": "long",
"marginCoin": "usdt",
"presetStopSurplusPrice": "1910",
"presetStopLossPrice": "1890",
"quoteVolume": "1900",
"orderType": "limit",
"leverage": "20",
"marginMode": "cross",
"reduceOnly": "yes",
"enterPointSource": "api",
"tradeSide": "",
"posMode": "one_way_mode",
"orderSource": "normal",
"cTime": "1627300098776",
"uTime": "1627300098776"
}
Return Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|size
|String
|Amount
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Customize order ID
|baseVolume
|String
|Amount of coins traded
|priceAvg
|String
|Average price
|fee
|String
|Transaction fee
|price
|String
|Order price
|state
|String
|Order status
live: New order, waiting for a match in orderbook
partially_filled: Partially filled
filled: All filled
cancelled: the order is cancelled
|side
|String
|Direction
Buy; Sell
|force
|String
|Order expiration date
IOC (Immediate or cancel)
FOK (Fill or kill)
GTC (Good till canceled)
Post only
|totalProfits
|String
|Total PnL
|posSide
|String
|Position direction
long: hedge mode long position
short: hedge mode short position
net: one-way position
|marginCoin
|String
|Margin coin
|presetStopSurplusPrice
|String
|Set TP
|presetStopLossPrice
|String
|Set SL
|quoteVolume
|String
|Trading amount in quoting coin
|orderType
|String
|TX type
limit
market
|leverage
|String
|Leverage
|marginMode
|String
|Margin mode
isolated: isolated margin
cross: cross margin
|reduceOnly
|String
|Whether or not to just reduce the position.
YES; NO
|enterPointSource
|String
|Order source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
|tradeSide
|String
|Direction
open (open and close mode)
close (open and close mode)
reduce_close_long Liquidate partial long positions
reduce_close_short Liquidate partial short positions
offset_close_long Liquidate partial long positions for netting
offset_close_short Liquidate partial short positions for netting
burst_close_long Liquidate long positions
burst_close_short Liquidate short positions
delivery_close_long Close long positions
delivery_close_short Close short positions
|posMode
|String
|Position mode
one_way_mode: one-way position
hedge_mode: two-way position
|orderSource
|String
|Order source
normal: Normal order
market: market order
profit_market: Market TP order
loss_market: Market SL order
Trader_delegate: Elite trade order
trader_profit: Trader takes profit
trader_loss: Trader stops loss
reverse: Reversed orders
trader_reverse: Reversed elite trades
profit_limit: Take-profit limit order
loss_limit: Stop-loss limit order
liquidation: Liquidation order
delivery_close_long: close long positions
delivery_close_short: close short positions
pos_profit_limit: Position take-profit limit order
pos_profit_market: Position take-profit market order
pos_loss_limit: Position stop-loss limit order
pos_loss_market: Position stop-loss market order
|cTime
|String
|Creation time, ms
|uTime
|String
|Update time, ms