Skip to main content

Get Order Detail

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (uid)

Description

Get order detail

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/order/detail
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/detail?symbol=ETHUSDT&orderId=1&clientOid=1&productType=usdt-futures" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesProduct ID must be capitalized
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
orderIdStringNoOrder ID
Either 'orderId' or 'clientOid' is required.
clientOidStringNoCustom order ID
Either 'orderId' or 'clientOid' is required.
Response Example
{
    "symbol": "ethusdt",
    "size": "2",
    "orderId": "123456",
    "clientOid": "77777",
    "baseVolume": "2",
    "priceAvg": "1900",
    "fee": "",
    "price": "1900",
    "state": "filled",
    "side": "buy",
    "force": "gtc",
    "totalProfits": "2112",
    "posSide": "long",
    "marginCoin": "usdt",
    "presetStopSurplusPrice": "1910",
    "presetStopLossPrice": "1890",
    "quoteVolume": "1900",
    "orderType": "limit",
    "leverage": "20",
    "marginMode": "cross",
    "reduceOnly": "yes",
    "enterPointSource": "api",
    "tradeSide": "",
    "posMode": "one_way_mode",
    "orderSource": "normal",
    "cTime": "1627300098776",
    "uTime": "1627300098776"
}

Return Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
symbolStringTrading pair
sizeStringAmount
orderIdStringOrder ID
clientOidStringCustomize order ID
baseVolumeStringAmount of coins traded
priceAvgStringAverage price
feeStringTransaction fee
priceStringOrder price
stateStringOrder status
live: New order, waiting for a match in orderbook
partially_filled: Partially filled
filled: All filled
cancelled: the order is cancelled
sideStringDirection
Buy; Sell
forceStringOrder expiration date
IOC (Immediate or cancel)
FOK (Fill or kill)
GTC (Good till canceled)
Post only
totalProfitsStringTotal PnL
posSideStringPosition direction
long: hedge mode long position
short: hedge mode short position
net: one-way position
marginCoinStringMargin coin
presetStopSurplusPriceStringSet TP
presetStopLossPriceStringSet SL
quoteVolumeStringTrading amount in quoting coin
orderTypeStringTX type
limit
market
leverageStringLeverage
marginModeStringMargin mode
isolated: isolated margin
cross: cross margin
reduceOnlyStringWhether or not to just reduce the position.
YES; NO
enterPointSourceStringOrder source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
tradeSideStringDirection
open (open and close mode)
close (open and close mode)
reduce_close_long Liquidate partial long positions
reduce_close_short Liquidate partial short positions
offset_close_long Liquidate partial long positions for netting
offset_close_short Liquidate partial short positions for netting
burst_close_long Liquidate long positions
burst_close_short Liquidate short positions
delivery_close_long Close long positions
delivery_close_short Close short positions
posModeStringPosition mode
one_way_mode: one-way position
hedge_mode: two-way position
orderSourceStringOrder source
normal: Normal order
market: market order
profit_market: Market TP order
loss_market: Market SL order
Trader_delegate: Elite trade order
trader_profit: Trader takes profit
trader_loss: Trader stops loss
reverse: Reversed orders
trader_reverse: Reversed elite trades
profit_limit: Take-profit limit order
loss_limit: Stop-loss limit order
liquidation: Liquidation order
delivery_close_long: close long positions
delivery_close_short: close short positions
pos_profit_limit: Position take-profit limit order
pos_profit_market: Position take-profit market order
pos_loss_limit: Position stop-loss limit order
pos_loss_market: Position stop-loss market order
cTimeStringCreation time, ms
uTimeStringUpdate time, ms