Skip to main content

Batch Cancel

Speed limit is 10 times/s for average users. Frequency limit imposed according to user ID

Description

Order cancelling interface, can be used to cancel by product type and trading pair.

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/mix/order/batch-cancel-orders
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/batch-cancel-orders" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
    "productType": "usdt-futures",
    "marginCoin": "USDT",
    "orderIdList": [
        {
            "orderId":"121211212122"
        }
    ]
}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
orderIdListListNoOrder ID list.
If filled in, symbol must not be null and must be aligned with symbol/productType.
>oderIdStringNoOrder ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.
>clientOidStringNoCustomize order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.
symbolStringNoTrading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
marginCoinStringNoMargin coin must be capitalized
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "successList": [
            {
                "orderId": "121211212122",
                "clientOid": "BITGET#121211212122"
            }
        ],
        "failureList": [
            {
                "orderId": "232",
                "clientOid": "321342",
                "errorMsg": "notExistend"
            }
        ]
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293504612"
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
successListList<Object>The collection of successfully cancelled orders.
>orderIdStringOrder ID
>clientOidStringCustomize order ID
failureListList<Object>The collection of unsuccessfully cancelled orders.
>orderIdStringOrder ID
>clientOidStringCustomize order ID
>errorMsgStringFailure reason