Batch Cancel

orderIdList List No Order ID list.

If filled in, symbol must not be null and must be aligned with symbol/productType.

> oderId String No Order ID

Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.

> clientOid String No Customize order ID

Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.

symbol String No Trading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT

productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo