Batch Cancel
Speed limit is 10 times/s for average users. Frequency limit imposed according to user ID
Description
Order cancelling interface, can be used to cancel by product type and trading pair.
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/mix/order/batch-cancel-orders
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/batch-cancel-orders" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"productType": "usdt-futures",
"marginCoin": "USDT",
"orderIdList": [
{
"orderId":"121211212122"
}
]
}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|orderIdList
|List
|No
|Order ID list.
If filled in, symbol must not be null and must be aligned with symbol/productType.
|>oderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.
|>clientOid
|String
|No
|Customize order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|marginCoin
|String
|No
|Margin coin must be capitalized
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"successList": [
{
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "BITGET#121211212122"
}
],
"failureList": [
{
"orderId": "232",
"clientOid": "321342",
"errorMsg": "notExistend"
}
]
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|successList
|List<Object>
|The collection of successfully cancelled orders.
|>orderId
|String
|Order ID
|>clientOid
|String
|Customize order ID
|failureList
|List<Object>
|The collection of unsuccessfully cancelled orders.
|>orderId
|String
|Order ID
|>clientOid
|String
|Customize order ID
|>errorMsg
|String
|Failure reason