Batch Order
- Speed limit is 10 times/s for average users. Frequency limit imposed according to user ID
- Speed limit is 1 times/s for copy trade traders. Frequency limit imposed according to user ID
Description
Supports TP/SL feature. If the current underlying asset does not exist in the position, it is intended to preset the TP/SL. If the current underlying exists in the position, it is intended to modify the TP/SL
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/mix/order/batch-place-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/batch-place-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"productType": "usdt-futures",
"marginMode": "crossed",
"marginCoin": "USDT",
"orderList": [{
"size": "1",
"side": "buy",
"tradeSide": "open",
"orderType": "market",
"force": "gtc",
"clientOid": "123456",
"reduceOnly": "NO",
"presetStopSurplusPrice": "20000",
"presetStopLossPrice": "10000"
}
]
}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|marginCoin
|String
|Yes
|Margin coin must be capitalized
|marginMode
|String
|Yes
|Position mode
Isolated
cross: cross margin
|orderList
|List<String>
|Yes
|Order list, maximum length: 50
|>size
|String
|Yes
|Amount
|>price
|String
|No
|Price of the order.
Required if the order type is Limit.
|>side
|String
|Yes
|Order direction
Buy; Sell
|>tradeSide
|String
|No
|Direction
Required in open and close (hedge mode position) mode.
It will be considered as one-way position if the field is left blank, and it will be ignored when filled with anything.
Open and Close
Notes:
For open long, fill in"Buy"; tradeSide should be "Open"
For open short, fill in "Sell"; tradeSide should be "Open"
For close long, fill in "Buy"; tradeSide should be "Close"
For close short, fill in "Sell"; tradeSide should be "Close"
|>orderType
|String
|Yes
|Order type
limit
market
|>force
|String
|No
|Order expiration date.
Required if the order type is Limit, default to GTC if left blank.
IOC (Immediate or cancel)
FOK (Fill or kill)
GTC (Good till canceled)
Post only
|>clientOid
|String
|No
|Custom order ID must be unique
|>reduceOnly
|String
|No
|Whether or not to just reduce the position. YES; NO
Default: No.
Applicable only in buy/sell (one-way position) mode.
|>presetStopSurplusPrice
|String
|No
|Take-profit value
No take-profit is set if the field is empty.
|>presetStopLossPrice
|String
|No
|Stop-loss value
No stop-loss is set if the field is empty.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"successList": [
{
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "BITGET#121211212122"
}
],
"failureList": []
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|successList
|List<Object>
|Successful order list
|>orderId
|String
|Order ID
|>clientOid
|String
|Customize order ID
|failureList
|List<Object>
|Failed order list
|>orderId
|String
|Order ID
|>clientOid
|String
|Customize order ID
|>errorMsg
|String
|Failure reason
|>errorCode
|String
|Failure code