Batch Order

symbol String Yes Trading pair

productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo

marginCoin String Yes Margin coin must be capitalized

marginMode String Yes Position mode

Isolated

cross: cross margin

orderList List < String > Yes Order list, maximum length: 50

> size String Yes Amount

> price String No Price of the order.

Required if the order type is Limit.

> side String Yes Order direction

Buy; Sell

> tradeSide String No Direction

Required in open and close (hedge mode position) mode.

It will be considered as one-way position if the field is left blank, and it will be ignored when filled with anything.

Open and Close

Notes:

For open long, fill in"Buy"; tradeSide should be "Open"

For open short, fill in "Sell"; tradeSide should be "Open"

For close long, fill in "Buy"; tradeSide should be "Close"

For close short, fill in "Sell"; tradeSide should be "Close"

> orderType String Yes Order type

limit

market

> force String No Order expiration date.

Required if the order type is Limit, default to GTC if left blank.

IOC (Immediate or cancel)

FOK (Fill or kill)

GTC (Good till canceled)

Post only

> clientOid String No Custom order ID must be unique

> reduceOnly String No Whether or not to just reduce the position. YES; NO

Default: No.

Applicable only in buy/sell (one-way position) mode.

> presetStopSurplusPrice String No Take-profit value

No take-profit is set if the field is empty.