Batch Order

  • Speed limit is 10 times/s for average users. Frequency limit imposed according to user ID
  • Speed limit is 1 times/s for copy trade traders. Frequency limit imposed according to user ID

Description

Supports TP/SL feature. If the current underlying asset does not exist in the position, it is intended to preset the TP/SL. If the current underlying exists in the position, it is intended to modify the TP/SL

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/mix/order/batch-place-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/batch-place-order" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{ 
    "symbol": "BTCUSDT", 
    "productType": "usdt-futures", 
    "marginMode": "crossed", 
    "marginCoin": "USDT", 
    "orderList": [{ 
            "size": "1", 
            "side": "buy", 
            "tradeSide": "open", 
            "orderType": "market", 
            "force": "gtc", 
            "clientOid": "123456", 
            "reduceOnly": "NO", 
            "presetStopSurplusPrice": "20000", 
            "presetStopLossPrice": "10000" 
        } 
    ] 
}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
marginCoinStringYesMargin coin must be capitalized
marginModeStringYesPosition mode
Isolated
cross: cross margin
orderListList<String>YesOrder list, maximum length: 50
>sizeStringYesAmount
>priceStringNoPrice of the order.
Required if the order type is Limit.
>sideStringYesOrder direction
Buy; Sell
>tradeSideStringNoDirection
Required in open and close (hedge mode position) mode.
It will be considered as one-way position if the field is left blank, and it will be ignored when filled with anything.
Open and Close
Notes:
For open long, fill in"Buy"; tradeSide should be "Open"
For open short, fill in "Sell"; tradeSide should be "Open"
For close long, fill in "Buy"; tradeSide should be "Close"
For close short, fill in "Sell"; tradeSide should be "Close"
>orderTypeStringYesOrder type
limit
market
>forceStringNoOrder expiration date.
Required if the order type is Limit, default to GTC if left blank.
IOC (Immediate or cancel)
FOK (Fill or kill)
GTC (Good till canceled)
Post only
>clientOidStringNoCustom order ID must be unique
>reduceOnlyStringNoWhether or not to just reduce the position. YES; NO
Default: No.
Applicable only in buy/sell (one-way position) mode.
>presetStopSurplusPriceStringNoTake-profit value
No take-profit is set if the field is empty.
>presetStopLossPriceStringNoStop-loss value
No stop-loss is set if the field is empty.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "successList": [
            {
                "orderId": "121211212122",
                "clientOid": "BITGET#121211212122"
            }
        ],
        "failureList": []
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293504612"
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
successListList<Object>Successful order list
>orderIdStringOrder ID
>clientOidStringCustomize order ID
failureListList<Object>Failed order list
>orderIdStringOrder ID
>clientOidStringCustomize order ID
>errorMsgStringFailure reason
>errorCodeStringFailure code