Flash Close Position
Frequency limit: 1 time/1s (User ID)
Description
close position at market price
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/mix/order/close-positions
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/close-positions" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","productType":"usdt-futures","holdSide": "long"}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair
|holdSide
|String
|Optional
|Position direction
1. Buy or sell (one-way position) mode: May be left blank. Will be ignored if filled in.
2. In open and close mode (hedge mode position): All positions will be closed if the field is left blank; Positions of the specified direction will be closed is the field is filled in.
Long; Short
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"successList": [
{
"orderId": "123",
"clientOid": "xxxxx"
}
],
"failureList": [
{
"orderId": "1234",
"clientOid": "321",
"errorMsg": "clientOrderId duplicate ",
"errorCode": "43118"
}
]
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|successList
|List<Object>
|The collection of successfully cancelled orders.
|>orderId
|String
|Order ID
|>clientOid
|String
|Customize order ID
|failureList
|List<Object>
|The collection of unsuccessfully cancelled orders.
|>orderId
|String
|Order ID
|>clientOid
|String
|Customize order ID
|>errorMsg
|String
|Failure reason
|>errorCode
|String
|Failure code