Flash Close Position

Frequency limit: 1 time/1s (User ID)

Description

close position at market price

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/mix/order/close-positions
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/close-positions" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","productType":"usdt-futures","holdSide": "long"}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringNoTrading pair
holdSideStringOptionalPosition direction
1. Buy or sell (one-way position) mode: May be left blank. Will be ignored if filled in.
2. In open and close mode (hedge mode position): All positions will be closed if the field is left blank; Positions of the specified direction will be closed is the field is filled in.
Long; Short
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000", 
    "data": {
        "successList": [
            {
                "orderId": "123", 
                "clientOid": "xxxxx"
            }
        ], 
        "failureList": [
            {
                "orderId": "1234", 
                "clientOid": "321", 
                "errorMsg": "clientOrderId duplicate ", 
                "errorCode": "43118"
            }
        ]
    }, 
    "msg": "success", 
    "requestTime": "1627293504612"
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
successListList<Object>The collection of successfully cancelled orders.
>orderIdStringOrder ID
>clientOidStringCustomize order ID
failureListList<Object>The collection of unsuccessfully cancelled orders.
>orderIdStringOrder ID
>clientOidStringCustomize order ID
>errorMsgStringFailure reason
>errorCodeStringFailure code