Get order fill details

orderId String No Order ID

symbol String No Trading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT

productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo

idLessThan String No Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.

startTime String No Start time (time stamp in milliseconds)

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )

endTime String No End time (time stamp in milliseconds)

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )