Cancel Order
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s
Description
Cancel a pending order
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/mix/order/cancel-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/cancel-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
"orderId": "1",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"productType": "usdt-futures",
"marginCoin": "USDT"
}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|marginCoin
|String
|No
|Margin coin must be capitalized
|orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required.
If both are present, orderId prevails.
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Customize order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required.
If both are present, orderId prevails.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"orderId": "123",
"clientOid": ""
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
Return Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Client customized ID