Cancel Order

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s

Description

Cancel a pending order

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/mix/order/cancel-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/cancel-order" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
    "orderId": "1",
    "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
    "productType": "usdt-futures",
    "marginCoin": "USDT"
}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
marginCoinStringNoMargin coin must be capitalized
orderIdStringNoOrder ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required.
If both are present, orderId prevails.
clientOidStringNoCustomize order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required.
If both are present, orderId prevails.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "orderId": "123",
        "clientOid": ""
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": "1627293504612"
}

Return Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringOrder ID
clientOidStringClient customized ID