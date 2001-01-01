Get Pending Orders

orderId String No Order ID

Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.

clientOid String No Customize order ID

symbol String No Trading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT

productType String Yes Product type

USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures

COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures

USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures

SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo

SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo

SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo

status String No Order status

If not specified, all ordered with a status of live (not filled yet) will be returned.

partially_filled: Partially filled

idLessThan String No Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.

startTime String No Start timestamp

Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )

endTime String No End timestamp

Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085

(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )