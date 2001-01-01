Get History Order
Speed limit is 10 times/s for average users. Frequency limit imposed according to user ID
Description
Get history order
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/order/orders-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/orders-history?productType=usdt-futures" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Customize order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start timestamp
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
|endTime
|String
|No
|End timestamp
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Maximum: 100, default: 100
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"entrustedList": [
{
"symbol": "ethusdt",
"size": "100",
"orderId": "123",
"clientOid": "12321",
"baseVolume": "12.1",
"fee": "",
"price": "1900",
"priceAvg": "1903",
"status": "filled",
"side": "buy",
"force": "gtc",
"totalProfits": "0",
"posSide": "long",
"marginCoin": "usdt",
"quoteVolume": "22001.21",
"leverage": "20",
"marginMode": "cross",
"enterPointSource": "api",
"tradeSide": "open",
"posMode": "hedge_mode",
"orderType": "limit",
"orderSource": "normal",
"cTime": "1627293504612",
"uTime": "1627293505612",
"presetStopSurplusPrice": "2001",
"presetStopLossPrice": "1800"
}
],
"endId": "123"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": "1627293504612"
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|endId
|String
|Last query ended order ID
|entrustedList
|List<Object>
|Order list
|>symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|>size
|String
|Amount
|>orderId
|String
|Order ID
|>clientOid
|String
|Custom id
|>baseVolume
|String
|Amount of coins traded
|>fee
|String
|Transaction fee
|>price
|String
|Order price
|>priceAvg
|String
|Average order price
|>status
|String
|Order status
filled: All filled
cancelled: the order is cancelled
|>side
|String
|Direction
Buy; Sell
|>force
|String
|Order expiration date
(Confirm that if maker is supported)
IOC (Immediate or cancel)
FOK (Fill or kill)
GTC (Good till canceled)
Post only
|>totalProfits
|String
|Total PnL
|>posSide
|String
|Position direction
long: two-way long position
short: two-way short position
net: one-way position
|>marginCoin
|String
|Margin coin
|>quoteVolume
|String
|Trading amount in quoting coin
|>leverage
|String
|Leverage
|>marginMode
|String
|Margin mode
isolated: isolated margin
cross: cross margin
|>reduceOnly
|String
|Whether or not to just reduce the position.
|>enterPointSource
|String
|Order source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
|>tradeSide
|String
|Direction
open (open and close mode)
close (open and close mode)
reduce_close_long
Liquidate partial long positions
reduce_close_short
Liquidate partial short positions
offset_close_long
Liquidate partial long positions for netting
offset_close_short
Liquidate partial short positions for netting
burst_close_long
Liquidate long positions
burst_close_short
Liquidate short positions
delivery_close_long
Long position delivery
delivery_close_short
Short position delivery
|>posMode
|String
|Position mode
one_way_mode: one-way position
hedge_mode: two-way position
|>orderType
|String
|Order type
limit: limit order
market: market order
|>orderSource
|String
|Order sources
normal: Normal order
market: market order
profit_market: Market TP order
loss_market: Market SL order
Trader_delegate: Elite trade order
trader_profit: Trader takes profit
trader_loss: Trader stops loss
reverse: Reversed orders
trader_reverse: Reversed elite trades
profit_limit: Take-profit limit order
loss_limit: Stop-loss limit order
liquidation: Liquidation order
delivery_close_long: close long positions
delivery_close_short: close short positions
pos_profit_limit: Position take-profit limit order
pos_profit_market: Position take-profit market order
pos_loss_limit: Position stop-loss limit order
pos_loss_market: Position stop-loss market order
|>cTime
|String
|Creation time
|>uTime
|String
|Last updated
|>presetStopSurplusPrice
|String
|Set TP
|>presetStopLossPrice
|String
|Set SL
endId
String
The final order ID.
This is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as a range.