Skip to main content

Get Historical Transaction Details

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (uid)

Description

Get order fill history

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/mix/order/fill-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/fill-history?productType=usdt-futures" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
orderIdStringNoOrder ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.
symbolStringNoTrading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
productTypeStringYesProduct type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
startTimeStringNoStart timestamp
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
endTimeStringNoEnd timestamp
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
idLessThanStringNoRequests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.
limitStringNoNumber of queries: Maximum: 100, default: 100
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1699267238892,
    "data": {
        "fillList": [
            {
                "tradeId": "1103122437840805890",
                "symbol": "ETHUSDT",
                "orderId": "1103122437760503816",
                "price": "1801.33",
                "baseVolume": "0.02",
                "feeDetail": [
                    {
                        "deduction": "no",
                        "feeCoin": "USDT",
                        "totalDeductionFee": "0",
                        "totalFee": "-0.02161596"
                    }
                ],
                "side": "sell",
                "quoteVolume": "36.0266",
                "profit": "0.0252",
                "enterPointSource": "ios",
                "tradeSide": "sell_single",
                "posMode": "one_way_mode",
                "tradeScope": "taker",
                "cTime": "1698730804882"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "1095254722472030209"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
endIdStringLast query ended order ID
fillListList<Object>Order list
>symbolStringTrading pair
>tradeIdStringTransaction ID
>orderIdStringorder id
>priceStringdeal price
>baseVolumeStringAmount of coins traded
>feeDetailStringTransaction fee
>>deductionStringWhether or not to deduct (vouchers)
>>feeCoinStringCrypto ticker
>>totalDeductionFeeStringTotal transaction fee discount
>>totalFeeStringTotal transaction fee
>sideStringDirection
Buy; Sell
>quoteVolumeStringTrading amount in quoting coin
>profitStringprofit
>enterPointSourceStringOrder source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
>tradeSideStringDirection
open (open and close mode)
close (open and close mode)
reduce_close_long Liquidate partial long positions
reduce_close_short Liquidate partial short positions
offset_close_long Liquidate partial long positions for netting
offset_close_short Liquidate partial short positions for netting
burst_close_long Liquidate long positions
burst_close_short Liquidate short positions
delivery_close_long Close long positions
delivery_close_short Close short positions
>posModeStringPosition mode
one_way_mode: one-way position
hedge_mode: two-way position
>tradeScopeStringTrader tag
taker: Taker
maker: Maker
>cTimeStringDate of transaction
endId
String
The final order ID.
This is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as a range.