Get Historical Transaction Details
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (uid)
Description
Get order fill history
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/mix/order/fill-history
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/fill-history?productType=usdt-futures" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required. If both are entered, orderId prevails.
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair, e.g. ETHUSDT
|productType
|String
|Yes
|Product type
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures demo
SCOIN-FUTURES Mixed futures demo
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures demo
|startTime
|String
|No
|Start timestamp
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default end time is three months if no value is set for the end time. )
|endTime
|String
|No
|End timestamp
Unix timestamp in milliseconds format, e.g. 1597026383085
(The maximum time span supported is three months. The default start time is three months ago if no value is set for the start time. )
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the endId of the corresponding interface.
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of queries: Maximum: 100, default: 100
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1699267238892,
"data": {
"fillList": [
{
"tradeId": "1103122437840805890",
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"orderId": "1103122437760503816",
"price": "1801.33",
"baseVolume": "0.02",
"feeDetail": [
{
"deduction": "no",
"feeCoin": "USDT",
"totalDeductionFee": "0",
"totalFee": "-0.02161596"
}
],
"side": "sell",
"quoteVolume": "36.0266",
"profit": "0.0252",
"enterPointSource": "ios",
"tradeSide": "sell_single",
"posMode": "one_way_mode",
"tradeScope": "taker",
"cTime": "1698730804882"
}
],
"endId": "1095254722472030209"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|endId
|String
|Last query ended order ID
|fillList
|List<Object>
|Order list
|>symbol
|String
|Trading pair
|>tradeId
|String
|Transaction ID
|>orderId
|String
|order id
|>price
|String
|deal price
|>baseVolume
|String
|Amount of coins traded
|>feeDetail
|String
|Transaction fee
|>>deduction
|String
|Whether or not to deduct (vouchers)
|>>feeCoin
|String
|Crypto ticker
|>>totalDeductionFee
|String
|Total transaction fee discount
|>>totalFee
|String
|Total transaction fee
|>side
|String
|Direction
Buy; Sell
|>quoteVolume
|String
|Trading amount in quoting coin
|>profit
|String
|profit
|>enterPointSource
|String
|Order source
WEB: Orders created on the website
API: Orders created on API
SYS: System managed orders, usually generated by forced liquidation logic
ANDROID: Orders created on the Android app
IOS: Orders created on the iOS app
|>tradeSide
|String
|Direction
open (open and close mode)
close (open and close mode)
reduce_close_long Liquidate partial long positions
reduce_close_short Liquidate partial short positions
offset_close_long Liquidate partial long positions for netting
offset_close_short Liquidate partial short positions for netting
burst_close_long Liquidate long positions
burst_close_short Liquidate short positions
delivery_close_long Close long positions
delivery_close_short Close short positions
|>posMode
|String
|Position mode
one_way_mode: one-way position
hedge_mode: two-way position
|>tradeScope
|String
|Trader tag
taker: Taker
maker: Maker
|>cTime
|String
|Date of transaction
endId
String
The final order ID.
This is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as a range.