获取历史成交明细
普通用户10次/S 根据uid限频
描述
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/mix/order/fill-history
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/fill-history?productType=usdt-futures" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:zh-CN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|orderId
|String
|否
|订单id
|symbol
|String
|否
|交易对 如:ethusdt
|productType
|String
|是
|产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
|startTime
|String
|否
|开始时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
|endTime
|String
|否
|结束时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|请求此ID之前（更旧的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId。
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数 最大100，默认100
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1699267238892,
"data": {
"fillList": [
{
"tradeId": "1103122437840805890",
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"orderId": "1103122437760503816",
"price": "1801.33",
"baseVolume": "0.02",
"feeDetail": [
{
"deduction": "no",
"feeCoin": "USDT",
"totalDeductionFee": "0",
"totalFee": "-0.02161596"
}
],
"side": "sell",
"quoteVolume": "36.0266",
"profit": "0.0252",
"enterPointSource": "ios",
"tradeSide": "sell_single",
"posMode": "one_way_mode",
"tradeScope": "taker",
"cTime": "1698730804882"
}
],
"endId": "1095254722472030209"
}
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|endId
|String
|上次查询结束订单ID
|fillList
|List<Object>
|成交明细集合
|>symbol
|String
|交易对名称
|>tradeId
|String
|成交ID
|>orderId
|String
|订单id
|>price
|String
|成交价格
|>baseVolume
|String
|交易币成交数量
|>feeDetail
|String
|手续费
|>>deduction
|String
|是否扣除(抵扣劵）
|>>feeCoin
|String
|币种代码
|>>totalDeductionFee
|String
|手续费折扣总额
|>>totalFee
|String
|总计手续费
|>side
|String
|开单方向
buy 买，sell 卖
|>quoteVolume
|String
|计价币成交数量
|>profit
|String
|利润
|>enterPointSource
|String
|订单来源
WEB 自Web端创建的订单
API 自API端创建的订单
SYS 系统托管订单, 通常由强制平仓逻辑生成
ANDROID 自Android端创建的订单
IOS 自IOS端创建的订单
|>tradeSide
|String
|交易方向
open 开（开平仓模式）
close 平（开平仓模式）
reduce_close_long
强制减多
reduce_close_short
强制减空
offset_close_long
轧差强制减多
offset_close_short
轧差强制减空
burst_close_long
爆仓平多
burst_close_short
爆仓平空
delivery_close_long
多头交割
delivery_close_short
空头交割
|>posMode
|String
|持仓模式
one_way_mode 单向持仓
hedge_mode 双向持仓
|>tradeScope
|String
|买卖方标识
taker 吃单方
maker 挂单方
|>cTime
|String
|创建时间