跳到主要内容

获取历史成交明细

普通用户10次/S 根据uid限频

描述

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/mix/order/fill-history
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/mix/order/fill-history?productType=usdt-futures" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:zh-CN" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
orderIdString订单id
symbolString交易对 如:ethusdt
productTypeString产品类型
USDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约
COIN-FUTURES 混合合约
USDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约
SUSDT-FUTURES USDT专业合约模拟盘
SCOIN-FUTURES 混合合约模拟盘
SUSDC-FUTURES USDC专业合约模拟盘
startTimeString开始时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
endTimeString结束时间戳
Unix时间戳的毫秒数格式，如 1597026383085
idLessThanString请求此ID之前（更旧的数据）的分页内容，传的值为对应接口的 endId。
limitString查询条数 最大100，默认100
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1699267238892,
    "data": {
        "fillList": [
            {
                "tradeId": "1103122437840805890",
                "symbol": "ETHUSDT",
                "orderId": "1103122437760503816",
                "price": "1801.33",
                "baseVolume": "0.02",
                "feeDetail": [
                    {
                        "deduction": "no",
                        "feeCoin": "USDT",
                        "totalDeductionFee": "0",
                        "totalFee": "-0.02161596"
                    }
                ],
                "side": "sell",
                "quoteVolume": "36.0266",
                "profit": "0.0252",
                "enterPointSource": "ios",
                "tradeSide": "sell_single",
                "posMode": "one_way_mode",
                "tradeScope": "taker",
                "cTime": "1698730804882"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "1095254722472030209"
    }
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
endIdString上次查询结束订单ID
fillListList<Object>成交明细集合
>symbolString交易对名称
>tradeIdString成交ID
>orderIdString订单id
>priceString成交价格
>baseVolumeString交易币成交数量
>feeDetailString手续费
>>deductionString是否扣除(抵扣劵）
>>feeCoinString币种代码
>>totalDeductionFeeString手续费折扣总额
>>totalFeeString总计手续费
>sideString开单方向
buy 买，sell 卖
>quoteVolumeString计价币成交数量
>profitString利润
>enterPointSourceString订单来源
WEB 自Web端创建的订单
API 自API端创建的订单
SYS 系统托管订单, 通常由强制平仓逻辑生成
ANDROID 自Android端创建的订单
IOS 自IOS端创建的订单
>tradeSideString交易方向
open 开（开平仓模式）
close 平（开平仓模式）
reduce_close_long
强制减多
reduce_close_short
强制减空
offset_close_long
轧差强制减多
offset_close_short
轧差强制减空
burst_close_long
爆仓平多
burst_close_short
爆仓平空
delivery_close_long
多头交割
delivery_close_short
空头交割
>posModeString持仓模式
one_way_mode 单向持仓
hedge_mode 双向持仓
>tradeScopeString买卖方标识
taker 吃单方
maker 挂单方
>cTimeString创建时间