Get Virtual Subaccounts
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Get a list of virtual sub-account
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/user/virtual-subaccount-list
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/user/virtual-subaccount-list?limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|limit
|String
|No
|Entries per page
Default: 100, maximum: 500
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Final sub-account ID, required for paging.
|status
|String
|No
|Sub-account status
normal Normal
freeze Freeze
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1656589586807,
"data": {
"endId": 51,
"subAccountList": [
{
"subAccountUid": "********",
"subAccountName": "****@*****.com",
"status": "normal",
"permList": [
"read",
"spot_trade",
"contract_trade"
],
"label": "mySub01",
"cTime": "1653287983475",
"uTime": "1682660169573"
}
]
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|subAccountList
|Array
|Sub-account array
|> subAccountUid
|String
|Sub-account uid
|> subAccountName
|String
|Sub-account username
|> label
|String
|Sub-account ApiKey note, max length 20
|> status
|String
|Sub-account status
normal Normal
freeze Freeze
del Deleted
|> permList
|List
|Sub-account permissions
spot_trade Spot trade
contract_trade Futures trade read-write
read Read permissions
|> cTime
|String
|Sub-account creation time
|> uTime
|String
|Sub-account update time
|endId
|String
|This is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as a range.