Get Virtual Subaccounts

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (User ID)

Description

Get a list of virtual sub-account

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/user/virtual-subaccount-list
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/user/virtual-subaccount-list?limit=20" \
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
  -H "locale:en-US" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
limitStringNoEntries per page
Default: 100, maximum: 500
idLessThanStringNoFinal sub-account ID, required for paging.
statusStringNoSub-account status
normal Normal
freeze Freeze
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1656589586807,
    "data": {
        "endId": 51,
        "subAccountList": [
            {
                "subAccountUid": "********",
                "subAccountName": "****@*****.com",
                "status": "normal",
                "permList": [
                    "read",
                    "spot_trade",
                    "contract_trade"
                ],
                "label": "mySub01",
                "cTime": "1653287983475",
                "uTime": "1682660169573"
            }
        ]
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
subAccountListArraySub-account array
> subAccountUidStringSub-account uid
> subAccountNameStringSub-account username
> labelStringSub-account ApiKey note, max length 20
> statusStringSub-account status
normal Normal
freeze Freeze
del Deleted
> permListListSub-account permissions
spot_trade Spot trade
contract_trade Futures trade read-write
read Read permissions
> cTimeStringSub-account creation time
> uTimeStringSub-account update time
endIdStringThis is used when idLessThan/idGreaterThan is set as a range.