Modify Virtual Subaccount Apikey
Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Modify the virtual sub-account apikey
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/user/modify-virtual-subaccount-apikey
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/user/modify-virtual-subaccount-apikey" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"subAccountUid":"1","subAccountApiKey":"xx_xxx", "passphrase":"xxx","permList":["spot_trade","contract_trade"],"label":"label","ipList":["127.0.0.1","127.0.0.2"]}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|subAccountUid
|String
|Yes
|Sub-account uid
|passphrase
|String
|Yes
|Passcode English letters of 8−32 characters + numbers
|label
|String
|Yes
|Note Length 20
|ipList
|List<String>
|No
|ip whitelist
Up to 30, if not then ip whitelist is set to empty.
|permList
|List<String>
|No
|apikey permissions
spot_trade Spot trade
contract_trade Futures trade read-write
read Read permissions
|subAccountApiKey
|String
|Sub-account ApiKey
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"data": {
"subAccountUid": "1",
"label": "sub api",
"subAccountApiKey": "xx_xxx",
"secretKey": "xxx",
"permList": [
"spot_trade",
"contract_trade"
],
"ipList": [
"127.0.0.1"
]
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|subAccountUid
|String
|Sub-account uid
|subAccountApiKey
|String
|Sub-account apikey
|secretKey
|String
|secretKey
|permList
|List
|Sub-account permissions
spot_trade Spot trade
contract_trade Futures trade read-write
read Read permissions
|label
|String
|Sub-account apikey note
|ipList
|List
|Sub-account apikey ip whitelist