Skip to main content

Modify Virtual Subaccount Apikey

Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (User ID)

Description

Modify the virtual sub-account apikey

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/user/modify-virtual-subaccount-apikey
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/user/modify-virtual-subaccount-apikey" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
   -d \'{"subAccountUid":"1","subAccountApiKey":"xx_xxx", "passphrase":"xxx","permList":["spot_trade","contract_trade"],"label":"label","ipList":["127.0.0.1","127.0.0.2"]}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
subAccountUidStringYesSub-account uid
passphraseStringYesPasscode English letters of 832 characters + numbers
labelStringYesNote Length 20
ipListList<String>Noip whitelist
Up to 30, if not then ip whitelist is set to empty.
permListList<String>Noapikey permissions
spot_trade Spot trade
contract_trade Futures trade read-write
read Read permissions
subAccountApiKeyStringSub-account ApiKey
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "data": {
        "subAccountUid": "1",
        "label": "sub api",
        "subAccountApiKey": "xx_xxx",
        "secretKey": "xxx",
        "permList": [
            "spot_trade",
            "contract_trade"
        ],
        "ipList": [
            "127.0.0.1"
        ]
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
subAccountUidStringSub-account uid
subAccountApiKeyStringSub-account apikey
secretKeyStringsecretKey
permListListSub-account permissions
spot_trade Spot trade
contract_trade Futures trade read-write
read Read permissions
labelStringSub-account apikey note
ipListListSub-account apikey ip whitelist