Skip to main content

Create Virtual Subaccount Apikey

Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (User ID)

Description

Create the virtual sub-account apikey

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/user/create-virtual-subaccount-apikey
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/user/create-virtual-subaccount-apikey" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \  
   -d \'{
    "subAccountUid":"1",
    "passphrase":"pssword1",
    "label":"test1_account",
    "ipList":["127.0.0.1"],
    "permList":[
        "spot_trade"
    ]
}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
subAccountUidStringYesSub-account uid
passphraseStringYesPasscode English letters of 832 characters + numbers
labelStringYesNote Length 20
ipListList<String>Noip whitelist
Up to 30, if not then ip whitelist is set to empty.
permListList<String>Yesapikey permissions
spot_trade Spot trade
contract_trade Contract trade
read Readonly
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "data": {
    "subAccountUid": "1",
    "label": "test1_account",
    "subAccountApiKey": "xx_xxx",
    "secretKey": "xxx",
    "permList": [
      "spot_trade"
    ],
    "ipList": [
      "127.0.0.1"
    ]
  }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
subAccountUidStringSub-account uid
subAccountApiKeyStringSub-account apikey
secretKeyStringSub-account private key
permListListSub-account apikey permissions
spot_trade Spot trade
contract_trade Contract trade
read Readonly
labelStringSub-account apikey note
ipListListip whitelist