P2P Transaction Records

Frequency limit: 1 times/1s (User ID)

Description

p2p transaction records

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/tax/p2p-record
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/tax/p2p-record?startTime=1686128558000&endTime=1686214958000&limit=100" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
coinStringNoDefault all coin type
startTimeStringYesStart time (time stamp in milliseconds)
endTimeStringYesThe maximum interval between startTime and endTime (time stamp in milliseconds) is 366 days.
limitStringNoDefault: 500, maximum: 500
idLessThanStringNoThe last recorded ID
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1687260620793,
    "data": [
        {
            "id": "1752117",
            "coin": "USDT",
            "p2pTaxType": "buy",
            "total": "10",
            "ts": "1680582050393"
        }
    ]
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
idStringRecord id lastEndId
coinStringCoin
p2pTaxTypeStringp2p taxation types
transfer_in Inbound transfer
transfer_out Outbound transfer
sell Sell
buy Buy
totalStringTotal accounts