P2P Transaction Records
Frequency limit: 1 times/1s (User ID)
Description
p2p transaction records
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/tax/p2p-record
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/tax/p2p-record?startTime=1686128558000&endTime=1686214958000&limit=100" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|coin
|String
|No
|Default all coin type
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time (time stamp in milliseconds)
|endTime
|String
|Yes
|The maximum interval between startTime and endTime (time stamp in milliseconds) is 366 days.
|limit
|String
|No
|Default: 500, maximum: 500
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|The last recorded ID
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1687260620793,
"data": [
{
"id": "1752117",
"coin": "USDT",
"p2pTaxType": "buy",
"total": "10",
"ts": "1680582050393"
}
]
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|id
|String
|Record id lastEndId
|coin
|String
|Coin
|p2pTaxType
|String
|p2p taxation types
transfer_in Inbound transfer
transfer_out Outbound transfer
sell Sell
buy Buy
|total
|String
|Total accounts