P2P财务记录

p2p财务记录

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/tax/p2p-record
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/tax/p2p-record?startTime=1686128558000&endTime=1686214958000&limit=100" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
coinString币种默认全部币种
startTimeString开始时间 (时间戳毫秒)
endTimeString结束时间 (时间戳毫秒) 与 startTime 最大范围366天
limitString默认500 最大500
idLessThanString最后一条记录的ID
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1687260620793,
    "data": [
        {
            "id": "1752117",
            "coin": "USDT",
            "p2pTaxType": "buy",
            "total": "10",
            "ts": "1680582050393"
        }
    ]
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
idString记录id lastEndId
coinString币种
p2pTaxTypeStringp2p税务类型
transfer_in 账户转入
transfer_out 账户转出
sell卖出
buy买入
totalString账户总额