P2P财务记录
限速规则 1次/1s (UID)
描述
p2p财务记录
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/tax/p2p-record
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/tax/p2p-record?startTime=1686128558000&endTime=1686214958000&limit=100" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|coin
|String
|否
|币种默认全部币种
|startTime
|String
|是
|开始时间 (时间戳毫秒)
|endTime
|String
|是
|结束时间 (时间戳毫秒) 与 startTime 最大范围366天
|limit
|String
|否
|默认500 最大500
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|最后一条记录的ID
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1687260620793,
"data": [
{
"id": "1752117",
"coin": "USDT",
"p2pTaxType": "buy",
"total": "10",
"ts": "1680582050393"
}
]
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|id
|String
|记录id lastEndId
|coin
|String
|币种
|p2pTaxType
|String
|p2p税务类型
transfer_in 账户转入
transfer_out 账户转出
sell卖出
buy买入
|total
|String
|账户总额