Futures Transaction Records

Frequency limit: 1 times/1s (User ID)

Description

Futures transaction records

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/tax/future-record
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/tax/future-record?startTime=1686128558000&endTime=1686214958000&limit=100" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
productTypeStringNoProduct type default USDT-FUTURES
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
marginCoinStringNoDefault all margin coin
startTimeStringYesStart time (time stamp in milliseconds)
endTimeStringYesThe maximum interval between startTime and endTime (time stamp in milliseconds) is 366 days.
limitStringNoDefault: 500, maximum: 500
idLessThanStringNoThe last recorded ID
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1687257612262,
    "data": [
        {
            "id": "1",
            "symbol": "TRXUSDT",
            "marginCoin": "USDT",
            "futureTaxType": "close_long",
            "amount": "0.10545",
            "fee": "-0.02134863",
            "ts": "1679909309766"
        }
    ]
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
idStringTransaction history ID
symbolStringsymbol
marginCoinStringmargin Coin
futureTaxTypeStringFutures transaction type
transfer_in Inbound transfer
transfer_out Outbound transfer
borrow Borrowings
repay Repayment
liquidation_fee Liquidation fee
compensate Risk fund compensation for collateral shortfall
deal_in Margin buy
deal_out Margin sell
system_fee_in Transaction fee
interest_repay Interest repayment
confiscated Deducted for collateral shortfall
exchange_in Conversion profit
exchange_out Conversion profit
amountStringQuantity
feeStringTransaction fee
tsStringWhen this record was generated, millisecond timestamp