Futures Transaction Records
Frequency limit: 1 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Futures transaction records
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/tax/future-record
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/tax/future-record?startTime=1686128558000&endTime=1686214958000&limit=100" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|productType
|String
|No
|Product type default
USDT-FUTURES
USDT-FUTURES USDT professional futures
COIN-FUTURES Mixed futures
USDC-FUTURES USDC professional futures
|marginCoin
|String
|No
|Default all margin coin
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time (time stamp in milliseconds)
|endTime
|String
|Yes
|The maximum interval between startTime and endTime (time stamp in milliseconds) is 366 days.
|limit
|String
|No
|Default: 500, maximum: 500
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|The last recorded ID
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1687257612262,
"data": [
{
"id": "1",
"symbol": "TRXUSDT",
"marginCoin": "USDT",
"futureTaxType": "close_long",
"amount": "0.10545",
"fee": "-0.02134863",
"ts": "1679909309766"
}
]
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|id
|String
|Transaction history ID
|symbol
|String
|symbol
|marginCoin
|String
|margin Coin
|futureTaxType
|String
|Futures transaction type
transfer_in Inbound transfer
transfer_out Outbound transfer
borrow Borrowings
repay Repayment
liquidation_fee Liquidation fee
compensate Risk fund compensation for collateral shortfall
deal_in Margin buy
deal_out Margin sell
system_fee_in Transaction fee
interest_repay Interest repayment
confiscated Deducted for collateral shortfall
exchange_in Conversion profit
exchange_out Conversion profit
|amount
|String
|Quantity
|fee
|String
|Transaction fee
|ts
|String
|When this record was generated, millisecond timestamp