Margin Transaction History
Frequency limit: 1 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Margin transaction records
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/tax/margin-record
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/tax/margin-record?startTime=1686128558000&endTime=1686214958000&limit=100" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|marginType
|String
|No
|Leverage type
isolated Isolated margin
cross Cross margin
|coin
|String
|No
|Default all coin type
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time (time stamp in milliseconds)
|endTime
|String
|Yes
|The maximum interval between startTime and endTime (time stamp in milliseconds) is 366 days.
|limit
|String
|No
|Default: 500, maximum: 500
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|The last recorded ID
Response example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1687259242290,
"data": [
{
"id": "1",
"coin": "USDT",
"marginTaxType": "transfer_in",
"amount": "13333",
"fee": "0",
"total": "13333",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"ts": "1686129284474"
}
]
}
Response parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|id
|String
|Record id
|coin
|String
|Coin
|symbol
|String
|Trade pair
|marginTaxType
|String
|transfer_in Inbound transfer
transfer_out Outbound transfer
borrow Borrowings
repay Repayment
liquidation_fee Liquidation fee
compensate Risk fund compensation for collateral shortfall
deal_in Margin buy
deal_out Margin sell
system_fee_in Transaction fee
interest_repay Interest repayment
confiscated Deducted for collateral shortfall
exchange_in Conversion profit
exchange_out Conversion profit
|amount
|String
|Quantity
|fee
|String
|Transaction fee
|total
|String
|Total accounts
|ts
|String
|Record generation time, Unix millisecond timestamps