Margin Transaction History

Frequency limit: 1 times/1s (User ID)

Description

Margin transaction records

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/tax/margin-record
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/tax/margin-record?startTime=1686128558000&endTime=1686214958000&limit=100" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
marginTypeStringNoLeverage type
isolated Isolated margin
cross Cross margin
coinStringNoDefault all coin type
startTimeStringYesStart time (time stamp in milliseconds)
endTimeStringYesThe maximum interval between startTime and endTime (time stamp in milliseconds) is 366 days.
limitStringNoDefault: 500, maximum: 500
idLessThanStringNoThe last recorded ID
Response example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1687259242290,
    "data": [
        {
            "id": "1",
            "coin": "USDT",
            "marginTaxType": "transfer_in",
            "amount": "13333",
            "fee": "0",
            "total": "13333",
            "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
            "ts": "1686129284474"
        }
    ]
}

Response parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
idStringRecord id
coinStringCoin
symbolStringTrade pair
marginTaxTypeStringtransfer_in Inbound transfer
transfer_out Outbound transfer
borrow Borrowings
repay Repayment
liquidation_fee Liquidation fee
compensate Risk fund compensation for collateral shortfall
deal_in Margin buy
deal_out Margin sell
system_fee_in Transaction fee
interest_repay Interest repayment
confiscated Deducted for collateral shortfall
exchange_in Conversion profit
exchange_out Conversion profit
amountStringQuantity
feeStringTransaction fee
totalStringTotal accounts
tsStringRecord generation time, Unix millisecond timestamps