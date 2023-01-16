跳到主要内容

商家获取P2P订单

限速规则 10次/1s (UID)

描述

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/p2p/orderList
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/p2p/orderList?startTime=1691403328000&endTime=1696930027673&limit=1" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
startTimeString查询开始时间 (仅限查询90天内数据)
endTimeString查询结束时间
idLessThanString上一次查询返回的minMerchantId，
返回ID小于该入参的数据
limitString查询条数
默认值为100
statusString广告单状态
待付款:pending_pay
已付款待放币:paid
申诉中:appeal
已完成:completed
已取消:cancelled
advNoString广告单号
sideStringbuy/sell
coinString币种，如USDT
languageStringzh-CN/en-US
fiatString法币
orderNoString订单号
返回示例
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1681201761390,
  "data": {
    "orderList": [
      {
        "orderId": "1",
        "orderNo": "1",
        "advNo": "1",
        "price": "1",
        "count": "11",
        "side": "buy",
        "fiat": "USD",
        "coin": "USDT",
        "withdrawTime": "",
        "representTime": "",
        "paymentTime": "",
        "releaseTime": "",
        "amount": "11",
        "buyerRealName": "",
        "sellerRealName": "兰州",
        "status": "cancelled",
        "paymentInfo": {
          "paymethodName": "paypal",
          "paymethodId": "3",
          "paymethodInfo": [
            {
              "name": "繁体中文",
              "required": "yes",
              "type": "number",
              "value": "11****"
            },
            {
              "name": "繁体中文",
              "required": "yes",
              "type": "file",
              "value": "http://qrc.bitgetapp.com/otc/images/20230116/498ab1b8-3ba6-44bd-9570-b3e5c118233f.jpg"
            }
          ]
        },
        "utime": "1696732368875",
        "ctime": "1681111722251"
      }
    ],
    "minOrderId": "1"
  }
}

返回值说明

返回字段字段说明
orderList查询响应array
> orderIdID
> orderNo订单号
> advNo广告单号
> side买/卖类型：buy/sell
> count下单数量
> coin
> price价格
> fiat法币名称
> withdrawTime本条订单资金提现时间
> representTime申诉时间
> releaseTime放币时间
> paymentTime付款时间
> amount下单金额
> status广告单状态
待付款:pending_pay
已付款待放币:paid
申诉中:appeal
已完成:completed
已取消:cancelled
> buyerRealName买家姓名
> sellerRealName卖家姓名
> cTime创建时间
> uTime最新修改时间
> paymentInfo支持的支付方式
>> paymethodName支付方式名称
>> paymethodId支付方式ID
>> paymethodInfo支付方式详情
>>> name支付详情名称
>>> required是否必须: yes/no
>>> type类型, number/file, 请忽略本参数
>>> value支付信息值
minOrderId返回记录的最小orderId