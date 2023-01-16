商家获取P2P订单
限速规则 10次/1s (UID)
描述
商家获取P2P订单
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/p2p/orderList
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/p2p/orderList?startTime=1691403328000&endTime=1696930027673&limit=1" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|startTime
|String
|是
|查询开始时间 (仅限查询90天内数据)
|endTime
|String
|否
|查询结束时间
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|上一次查询返回的minMerchantId，
返回ID小于该入参的数据
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数
默认值为100
|status
|String
|否
|广告单状态
待付款:pending_pay
已付款待放币:paid
申诉中:appeal
已完成:completed
已取消:cancelled
|advNo
|String
|否
|广告单号
|side
|String
|否
|buy/sell
|coin
|String
|否
|币种，如USDT
|language
|String
|否
|zh-CN/en-US
|fiat
|String
|否
|法币
|orderNo
|String
|否
|订单号
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1681201761390,
"data": {
"orderList": [
{
"orderId": "1",
"orderNo": "1",
"advNo": "1",
"price": "1",
"count": "11",
"side": "buy",
"fiat": "USD",
"coin": "USDT",
"withdrawTime": "",
"representTime": "",
"paymentTime": "",
"releaseTime": "",
"amount": "11",
"buyerRealName": "",
"sellerRealName": "兰州",
"status": "cancelled",
"paymentInfo": {
"paymethodName": "paypal",
"paymethodId": "3",
"paymethodInfo": [
{
"name": "繁体中文",
"required": "yes",
"type": "number",
"value": "11****"
},
{
"name": "繁体中文",
"required": "yes",
"type": "file",
"value": "http://qrc.bitgetapp.com/otc/images/20230116/498ab1b8-3ba6-44bd-9570-b3e5c118233f.jpg"
}
]
},
"utime": "1696732368875",
"ctime": "1681111722251"
}
],
"minOrderId": "1"
}
}
返回值说明
|返回字段
|字段说明
|orderList
|查询响应array
|> orderId
|ID
|> orderNo
|订单号
|> advNo
|广告单号
|> side
|买/卖类型：buy/sell
|> count
|下单数量
|> coin
|币
|> price
|价格
|> fiat
|法币名称
|> withdrawTime
|本条订单资金提现时间
|> representTime
|申诉时间
|> releaseTime
|放币时间
|> paymentTime
|付款时间
|> amount
|下单金额
|> status
|广告单状态
待付款:pending_pay
已付款待放币:paid
申诉中:appeal
已完成:completed
已取消:cancelled
|> buyerRealName
|买家姓名
|> sellerRealName
|卖家姓名
|> cTime
|创建时间
|> uTime
|最新修改时间
|> paymentInfo
|支持的支付方式
|>> paymethodName
|支付方式名称
|>> paymethodId
|支付方式ID
|>> paymethodInfo
|支付方式详情
|>>> name
|支付详情名称
|>>> required
|是否必须: yes/no
|>>> type
|类型, number/file, 请忽略本参数
|>>> value
|支付信息值
|minOrderId
|返回记录的最小orderId