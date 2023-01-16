返回示例

{

"code" : "00000" ,

"msg" : "success" ,

"requestTime" : 1681201761390 ,

"data" : {

"orderList" : [

{

"orderId" : "1" ,

"orderNo" : "1" ,

"advNo" : "1" ,

"price" : "1" ,

"count" : "11" ,

"side" : "buy" ,

"fiat" : "USD" ,

"coin" : "USDT" ,

"withdrawTime" : "" ,

"representTime" : "" ,

"paymentTime" : "" ,

"releaseTime" : "" ,

"amount" : "11" ,

"buyerRealName" : "" ,

"sellerRealName" : "兰州" ,

"status" : "cancelled" ,

"paymentInfo" : {

"paymethodName" : "paypal" ,

"paymethodId" : "3" ,

"paymethodInfo" : [

{

"name" : "繁体中文" ,

"required" : "yes" ,

"type" : "number" ,

"value" : "11****"

} ,

{

"name" : "繁体中文" ,

"required" : "yes" ,

"type" : "file" ,

"value" : "http://qrc.bitgetapp.com/otc/images/20230116/498ab1b8-3ba6-44bd-9570-b3e5c118233f.jpg"

}

]

} ,

"utime" : "1696732368875" ,

"ctime" : "1681111722251"

}

] ,

"minOrderId" : "1"

}

}

