Get Quoted Price
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/convert/quoted-price
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/convert/quoted-price?fromCoin=USDT&fromCoinSz=444&toCoin=ETH" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
request parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|fromCoin
|String
|Yes
|Quote currency
|fromCoinSize
|String
|No
|Number of coins to inquire about fromCoinSz and toCoinSz are only allowed to be passed in at the same time.
|toCoin
|String
|Yes
|Target currency
|toCoinSize
|String
|No
|Number of target coins fromCoinSz and toCoinSz are only allowed to be passed in at the same time.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"fee": "0",
"fromCoinSize": 100,
"fromCoin": "USDT",
"cnvtPrice": "0.0005226794534969",
"toCoinSize": "0.23206967",
"toCoin": "ETH",
"traceId": "1"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1627293612502
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|fromCoin
|String
|Quote currency
|fromCoinSize
|String
|Number of currencies
|cnvtPrice
|String
|Swap price
Flash price = Quote currency price / Target currency price
|toCoin
|String
|Target currency
|toCoinSize
|String
|Number of target currencies
|traceId
|String
|RFQ id
|fee
|String
|Transaction fee