Get Quoted Price

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/convert/quoted-price
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/convert/quoted-price?fromCoin=USDT&fromCoinSz=444&toCoin=ETH" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

request parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
fromCoinStringYesQuote currency
fromCoinSizeStringNoNumber of coins to inquire about fromCoinSz and toCoinSz are only allowed to be passed in at the same time.
toCoinStringYesTarget currency
toCoinSizeStringNoNumber of target coins fromCoinSz and toCoinSz are only allowed to be passed in at the same time.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "fee": "0",
        "fromCoinSize": 100,
        "fromCoin": "USDT",
        "cnvtPrice": "0.0005226794534969",
        "toCoinSize": "0.23206967",
        "toCoin": "ETH",
        "traceId": "1"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1627293612502
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
fromCoinStringQuote currency
fromCoinSizeStringNumber of currencies
cnvtPriceStringSwap price
Flash price = Quote currency price / Target currency price
toCoinStringTarget currency
toCoinSizeStringNumber of target currencies
traceIdStringRFQ id
feeStringTransaction fee