Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)

Description

Get Convert History

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/convert/convert-record
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/convert/convert-record?startTime=1686128558000&endTime=1686214958000&limit=10" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

request parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
startTimeStringYesStart time, Unix millisecond timestamps
endTimeStringYesEnd time, Unix millisecond timestamps
The maximum interval between startTime and endTime is 90 days.
limitStringNoDefault 20 Maximum 100
idLessThanStringNoID of the last record endId
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": {
        "dataList": [
            {
                "id": "1",
                "ts": "1688527512229",
                "cnvtPrice": "0.00052268",
                "fee": "0",
                "fromCoinSize": 100,
                "fromCoin": "USDT",
                "toCoinSize": "0.23206967",
                "toCoin": "ETH"
            }
        ],
        "endId": "1"
    },
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1627293612502
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
dataListListList
idStringSplash Record id
tsStringTime of generation of flash transfer records
cnvtPriceStringCoin swap price
feeStringTransaction fee
fromCoinSizeStringCoin swap amount
fromCoinStringSwitch
toCoinSizeStringGet the number of target coins
toCoinStringTarget currency
endIdStringPagination