Get Convert History
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (User ID)
Description
Get Convert History
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/convert/convert-record
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/convert/convert-record?startTime=1686128558000&endTime=1686214958000&limit=10" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
request parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|startTime
|String
|Yes
|Start time, Unix millisecond timestamps
|endTime
|String
|Yes
|End time, Unix millisecond timestamps
The maximum interval between startTime and endTime is 90 days.
|limit
|String
|No
|Default 20 Maximum 100
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|ID of the last record endId
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"data": {
"dataList": [
{
"id": "1",
"ts": "1688527512229",
"cnvtPrice": "0.00052268",
"fee": "0",
"fromCoinSize": 100,
"fromCoin": "USDT",
"toCoinSize": "0.23206967",
"toCoin": "ETH"
}
],
"endId": "1"
},
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1627293612502
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|dataList
|List
|List
|id
|String
|Splash Record id
|ts
|String
|Time of generation of flash transfer records
|cnvtPrice
|String
|Coin swap price
|fee
|String
|Transaction fee
|fromCoinSize
|String
|Coin swap amount
|fromCoin
|String
|Switch
|toCoinSize
|String
|Get the number of target coins
|toCoin
|String
|Target currency
|endId
|String
|Pagination