查询闪兑币种
限速规则 10次/1s (UID)
描述
获取闪兑币种列表
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/convert/currencies
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/convert/currencies" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
请求参数
N/A
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"data": [
{
"coin": "ETH",
"available": "0.9994",
"maxAmount": "5",
"minAmount": "0.0005"
}
],
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1627293612502
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|coin
|String
|币种名称
|available
|String
|币种账户可用
|maxAmount
|String
|最大可用数量 作为fromCoin时 代表最大可消耗数量， 作为toCoin时 代表最大可兑换数量
|minAmount
|String
|最小可用数量 作为fromCoin时 代表最小可消耗数量， 作为toCoin时 代表最小可兑换数量