跳到主要内容

查询闪兑币种

限速规则 10次/1s (UID)

描述

获取闪兑币种列表

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/convert/currencies
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/convert/currencies" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

请求参数

N/A

返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "data": [
        {
            "coin": "ETH",
            "available": "0.9994",
            "maxAmount": "5",
            "minAmount": "0.0005"
        }
    ],
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1627293612502
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
coinString币种名称
availableString币种账户可用
maxAmountString最大可用数量 作为fromCoin时 代表最大可消耗数量， 作为toCoin时 代表最大可兑换数量
minAmountString最小可用数量 作为fromCoin时 代表最小可消耗数量， 作为toCoin时 代表最小可兑换数量