Get Order Info
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/trade/orderInfo
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/orderInfo?orderId=1234567890" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|orderId
|String
|No
|Either Order ID or clientOids is required.
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Either Client customized ID or orderId is required.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1684492945476,
"data": [
{
"userId": "**********",
"symbol": "TRXUSDT",
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "1-2-1-2-1",
"price": "0",
"size": "10.0000000000000000",
"orderType": "market",
"side": "buy",
"status": "full_fill",
"priceAvg": "0.0699782527055350",
"baseVolume": "142.9015000000000000",
"quoteVolume": "9.9999972790000000",
"enterPointSource": "API",
"feeDetail": "{\"BGB\":{\"deduction\":true,\"feeCoinCode\":\"BGB\",\"totalDeductionFee\":-0.017118519726,\"totalFee\":-0.017118519726}}",
"orderSource": "market",
"cTime": "1690196141868",
"uTime": "1690196141868"
}
]
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|userId
|String
|Account id
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair name
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Customized ID
|price
|String
|Order price
|size
|String
|Amount
(orderType = limit means base coin; orderType = market means quote coin)
|orderType
|String
|Order type
limit Limit price
market Market price
|side
|String
|Direction
|status
|String
|Order status
init Initialize
live pending match
new Unfilled, waiting for a match
partially_filled Partially filled
filled All filled
cancelled The order is cancelled
|priceAvg
|String
|Filled price
|baseVolume
|String
|Filled quantity (base coin)
|quoteVolume
|String
|Total trading amount (quote coin)
|enterPointSource
|String
|Client
WEB WEB Client
APP APP Client
API API Client
SYS SYS Client
ANDROID ANDROID Client
IOS IOS Client
|cTime
|String
|Creation time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|uTime
|String
|Update time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|feeDetail
|String
|Transaction fee breakdown
|orderSource
|String
|Order source
normal Normal order
market Market order
spot_trader_buy Elite spot trade to buy (elite traders)
spot_follower_buy Copy trade to buy (followers)
spot_trader_sell Elite spot trade to sell (elite traders)
spot_follower_sell Copy trade to sell (followers)