Get Order Info

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (UID)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/spot/trade/orderInfo
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/orderInfo?orderId=1234567890" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
orderIdStringNoEither Order ID or clientOids is required.
clientOidStringNoEither Client customized ID or orderId is required.
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1684492945476,
    "data": [
        {
            "userId": "**********",
            "symbol": "TRXUSDT",
            "orderId": "121211212122",
            "clientOid": "1-2-1-2-1",
            "price": "0",
            "size": "10.0000000000000000",
            "orderType": "market",
            "side": "buy",
            "status": "full_fill",
            "priceAvg": "0.0699782527055350",
            "baseVolume": "142.9015000000000000",
            "quoteVolume": "9.9999972790000000",
            "enterPointSource": "API",
            "feeDetail": "{\"BGB\":{\"deduction\":true,\"feeCoinCode\":\"BGB\",\"totalDeductionFee\":-0.017118519726,\"totalFee\":-0.017118519726}}",
            "orderSource": "market",
            "cTime": "1690196141868",
            "uTime": "1690196141868"
        }
    ]
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
userIdStringAccount id
symbolStringTrading pair name
orderIdStringOrder ID
clientOidStringCustomized ID
priceStringOrder price
sizeStringAmount
(orderType = limit means base coin; orderType = market means quote coin)
orderTypeStringOrder type
limit Limit price
market Market price
sideStringDirection
statusStringOrder status
init Initialize
live pending match
new Unfilled, waiting for a match
partially_filled Partially filled
filled All filled
cancelled The order is cancelled
priceAvgStringFilled price
baseVolumeStringFilled quantity (base coin)
quoteVolumeStringTotal trading amount (quote coin)
enterPointSourceStringClient
WEB WEB Client
APP APP Client
API API Client
SYS SYS Client
ANDROID ANDROID Client
IOS IOS Client
cTimeStringCreation time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
uTimeStringUpdate time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
feeDetailStringTransaction fee breakdown
orderSourceStringOrder source
normal Normal order
market Market order
spot_trader_buy Elite spot trade to buy (elite traders)
spot_follower_buy Copy trade to buy (followers)
spot_trader_sell Elite spot trade to sell (elite traders)
spot_follower_sell Copy trade to sell (followers)