Skip to main content

Cancel Order by Symbol

Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (UID)

Description

Cancel order by symbol

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/spot/trade/cancel-symbol-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/cancel-symbol-order" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
   -d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT"}'

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair name, e.g. BTCUSDT
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1698313139948,
    "data": {
        "symbol": "BGBUSDT"
    }
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
symbolStringCancelled symbol (This request is executed asynchronously. If you need to know the result, please query the Get History Orders endpoint.)