Cancel Order by Symbol
Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (UID)
Description
Cancel order by symbol
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/spot/trade/cancel-symbol-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/cancel-symbol-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT"}'
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair name, e.g. BTCUSDT
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1698313139948,
"data": {
"symbol": "BGBUSDT"
}
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Cancelled symbol (This request is executed asynchronously. If you need to know the result, please query the Get History Orders endpoint.)