获取订单详情
限速规则 20次/1s (UID)
描述
获取订单详情
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/spot/trade/orderInfo
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/orderInfo?orderId=1234567890" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|orderId
|String
|否
|订单ID，和clientOid必填其中一个
|clientOid
|String
|否
|客户自定义ID，和orderId必填其中一个
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695865476577,
"data": [
{
"userId": "**********",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "121211212122",
"price": "0",
"size": "10.0000000000000000",
"orderType": "market",
"side": "buy",
"status": "filled",
"priceAvg": "13000.0000000000000000",
"baseVolume": "0.0007000000000000",
"quoteVolume": "9.1000000000000000",
"enterPointSource": "API",
"feeDetail": "{\"BTC\":{\"deduction\":false,\"feeCoinCode\":\"BTC\",\"totalDeductionFee\":0,\"totalFee\":-7.00000E-7},\"newFees\":{\"c\":0,\"d\":0,\"deduction\":false,\"r\":-7E-7,\"t\":-7E-7,\"totalDeductionFee\":0}}",
"orderSource": "market",
"cTime": "1695865232127",
"uTime": "1695865233051"
}
]
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|userId
|String
|账户id
|symbol
|String
|交易对名称
|orderId
|String
|订单ID
|clientOid
|String
|自定义ID
|price
|String
|委托价格
|size
|String
|委托数量
(orderType=limit时表示base coin; orderType=market时表示quote coin)
|orderType
|String
|订单类型
limit限价
market市价
|side
|String
|交易方向
|status
|String
|订单状态
init 初始化
live 初始化
new 未成交，等待撮合
partially_filled 部分成交
filled 全部成交
cancelled 已撤销
|priceAvg
|String
|成交价格
|baseVolume
|String
|成交数量，左币
|quoteVolume
|String
|成交总额，右币
|enterPointSource
|String
|订单来源
WEB WEB客户端
IOS IOS客户端
ANDROID Andriod客户端
API API客户端
SYS 系统订单
|cTime
|String
|创建时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
|uTime
|String
|更新时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
|feeDetail
|String
|手续费明细
|orderSource
|String
|订单来源
normal 正常下单
market 市价单
spot_trader_buy 现货带单买 (交易员)
spot_follower_buy现货跟单买 (跟随者)
spot_trader_sell 现货带单卖(交易员)
spot_follower_sell 现货跟单卖(跟随者)