获取订单详情

限速规则 20次/1s (UID)

描述

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/spot/trade/orderInfo
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/orderInfo?orderId=1234567890" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
orderIdString订单ID，和clientOid必填其中一个
clientOidString客户自定义ID，和orderId必填其中一个
返回示例
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695865476577,
  "data": [
    {
      "userId": "**********",
      "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
      "orderId": "121211212122",
      "clientOid": "121211212122",
      "price": "0",
      "size": "10.0000000000000000",
      "orderType": "market",
      "side": "buy",
      "status": "filled",
      "priceAvg": "13000.0000000000000000",
      "baseVolume": "0.0007000000000000",
      "quoteVolume": "9.1000000000000000",
      "enterPointSource": "API",
      "feeDetail": "{\"BTC\":{\"deduction\":false,\"feeCoinCode\":\"BTC\",\"totalDeductionFee\":0,\"totalFee\":-7.00000E-7},\"newFees\":{\"c\":0,\"d\":0,\"deduction\":false,\"r\":-7E-7,\"t\":-7E-7,\"totalDeductionFee\":0}}",
      "orderSource": "market",
      "cTime": "1695865232127",
      "uTime": "1695865233051"
    }
  ]
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
userIdString账户id
symbolString交易对名称
orderIdString订单ID
clientOidString自定义ID
priceString委托价格
sizeString委托数量
(orderType=limit时表示base coin; orderType=market时表示quote coin)
orderTypeString订单类型
limit限价
market市价
sideString交易方向
statusString订单状态
init 初始化
live 初始化
new 未成交，等待撮合
partially_filled 部分成交
filled 全部成交
cancelled 已撤销
priceAvgString成交价格
baseVolumeString成交数量，左币
quoteVolumeString成交总额，右币
enterPointSourceString订单来源
WEB WEB客户端
IOS IOS客户端
ANDROID Andriod客户端
API API客户端
SYS 系统订单
cTimeString创建时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
uTimeString更新时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
feeDetailString手续费明细
orderSourceString订单来源
normal 正常下单
market 市价单
spot_trader_buy 现货带单买 (交易员)
spot_follower_buy现货跟单买 (跟随者)
spot_trader_sell 现货带单卖(交易员)
spot_follower_sell 现货跟单卖(跟随者)