Batch Place Orders
Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (UID)Trader frequency limit: 1 times/1s (UID)
Description
Place Orders in Batch
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/spot/trade/batch-orders
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/batch-orders" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"symbol":"BTCUSDT","orderList":[{"side":"buy","orderType":"limit","force":"gtc","price":"23222.5","size":"1","clientOid":"121211212122"}] }'
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair name, e.g. BTCUSDT
|orderList
|Array
|Yes
|Collection of placing orders
|> side
|String
|Yes
|Direction
|> orderType
|String
|Yes
|Order type
limit Limit price
market Market price
|> force
|String
|Yes
|Execution strategy
GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled
post_only Post only
FOK: Fill or kill
IOC: Immediate or cancel
|> price
|String
|No
|Limit price
|> size
|String
|Yes
|Amount
Limit represents the number of base coins.
market-buy represents the number of quote coins.
market-sell represents the number of base coins.
|> clientOid
|String
|No
|Custom order ID
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1666336231317,
"data": {
"successList": [
{
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "1"
}
],
"failureList": [
{
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "1",
"errorMsg": "clientOrderId duplicate"
}
]
}
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|successList
|Array
|Successful order number
|>orderId
|String
|Order ID
|>clientOid
|String
|Client Order ID
|failureList
|Array
|Failed order number
|>orderId
|String
|Order ID
|>clientOid
|String
|Client Order ID
|>errorMsg
|String
|Error information