Skip to main content

Batch Place Orders

Frequency limit: 5 times/1s (UID)Trader frequency limit: 1 times/1s (UID)

Description

Place Orders in Batch

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/spot/trade/batch-orders
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/batch-orders" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
   -d \'{"symbol":"BTCUSDT","orderList":[{"side":"buy","orderType":"limit","force":"gtc","price":"23222.5","size":"1","clientOid":"121211212122"}] }'

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair name, e.g. BTCUSDT
orderListArrayYesCollection of placing orders
> sideStringYesDirection
> orderTypeStringYesOrder type
limit Limit price
market Market price
> forceStringYesExecution strategy
GTC: normal limit order, good till canceled
post_only Post only
FOK: Fill or kill
IOC: Immediate or cancel
> priceStringNoLimit price
> sizeStringYesAmount
Limit represents the number of base coins.
market-buy represents the number of quote coins.
market-sell represents the number of base coins.
> clientOidStringNoCustom order ID
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "msg": "success",
    "requestTime": 1666336231317,
    "data": {
        "successList": [
            {
                "orderId": "121211212122",
                "clientOid": "1"
            }
        ],
        "failureList": [
            {
                "orderId": "121211212122",
                "clientOid": "1",
                "errorMsg": "clientOrderId duplicate"
            }
        ]
    }
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
successListArraySuccessful order number
>orderIdStringOrder ID
>clientOidStringClient Order ID
failureListArrayFailed order number
>orderIdStringOrder ID
>clientOidStringClient Order ID
>errorMsgStringError information