Get History Orders
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (UID)
Description
Get History Orders
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/trade/history-orders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/history-orders?symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1659036670000&endTime=1659076670000&limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
request parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair
|startTime
|String
|No
|The record start time for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|endTime
|String
|No
|The end time of the record for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the orderId of the corresponding interface.
|limit
|String
|No
|Limit number default 100 max 100
|orderId
|String
|No
|OrderId
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"message": "success",
"data": [
{
"userId": "*********",
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"orderId": "*****************************",
"clientOid": "*****************************",
"price": "0",
"size": "20.0000000000000000",
"orderType": "market",
"side": "buy",
"status": "filled",
"priceAvg": "1598.1000000000000000",
"baseVolume": "0.0125000000000000",
"quoteVolume": "19.9762500000000000",
"enterPointSource": "WEB",
"feeDetail": "{\"BGB\":{\"deduction\":true,\"feeCoinCode\":\"BGB\",\"totalDeductionFee\":-0.017302588163,\"totalFee\":-0.017302588163},\"newFees\":{\"c\":0,\"d\":-0.017302588163,\"deduction\":false,\"r\":0,\"t\":-0.0000075,\"totalDeductionFee\":0}}",
"orderSource": "market",
"cTime": "1698736299656",
"uTime": "1698736300363"
}
]
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|userId
|String
|User id
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair name
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Client Order ID
|price
|String
|Order price
|size
|String
|Amount
(orderType =
limit means base coin; orderType =
market means quote coin)
|orderType
|String
|Order type
limit Limit price
market Market price
|side
|String
|Direction
|status
|String
|Order status
init Initialize
new Unfilled, waiting for a match
partially_fill Partially filled
full_fill All filled
cancelled The order is cancelled
|priceAvg
|String
|Average fill price
|baseVolume
|String
|Filled volume (base coin)
|quoteVolume
|String
|Filled volume (quote coin)
|enterPointSource
|String
|Client
WEB WEB Client
APP APP Client
API API Client
SYS SYS Client
ANDROID ANDROID Client
IOS IOS Client
|orderSource
|String
|Order source
normal Normal order
market Market order
spot_trader_buy Elite spot trade to buy (elite traders)
spot_follower_buy Copy trade to buy (followers)
spot_trader_sell Elite spot trade to sell (elite traders)
spot_follower_sell Copy trade to sell (followers)
|cTime
|String
|Creation time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|uTime
|String
|Update time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|feeDetail
|String
|Fee details. If there is a "newFees" field, then "newFees" represents the fee details. If not, the remaining information is the fee details.
|> newFees
|String
|Fee details for "newFees".
|>> c
|String
|Amount deducted by coupons, unit：currency obtained from the transaction.
|>> d
|String
|Amount deducted in BGB (Bitget Coin), unit：BGB
|>> r
|String
|If the BGB balance is insufficient to cover the fees, the remaining amount is deducted from the currency obtained from the transaction.
|>> t
|String
|The total fee amount to be paid, unit ：currency obtained from the transaction.
|>> deduction
|String
|Ignore.
|>> totalDeductionFee
|String
|Ignore.
|> BGB
|String
|If there is no "newFees" field, this data represents earlier historical data. This key represents the currency used for fee deduction (it is not fixed; if BGB deduction is enabled, it's BGB, otherwise, it's the currency obtained from the transaction).
|>> deduction
|String
|Whether there is a fee deduction.
|>> feeCoinCode
|String
|Transaction fee coin code
|>> totalDeductionFee
|String
|Deduction amount unit： BGB
|>> totalFee
|String
|The total fee amount to be paid, unit：currency obtained from the transaction.