Get History Orders

userId String User id

symbol String Trading pair name

orderId String Order ID

clientOid String Client Order ID

price String Order price

size String Amount

(orderType = limit means base coin; orderType = market means quote coin)

orderType String Order type

limit Limit price

market Market price

side String Direction

status String Order status

init Initialize

new Unfilled, waiting for a match

partially_fill Partially filled

full_fill All filled

cancelled The order is cancelled

priceAvg String Average fill price

baseVolume String Filled volume (base coin)

quoteVolume String Filled volume (quote coin)

enterPointSource String Client

WEB WEB Client

APP APP Client

API API Client

SYS SYS Client

ANDROID ANDROID Client

IOS IOS Client

orderSource String Order source

normal Normal order

market Market order

spot_trader_buy Elite spot trade to buy (elite traders)

spot_follower_buy Copy trade to buy (followers)

spot_trader_sell Elite spot trade to sell (elite traders)

spot_follower_sell Copy trade to sell (followers)

cTime String Creation time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868

uTime String Update time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868

feeDetail String Fee details. If there is a "newFees" field, then "newFees" represents the fee details. If not, the remaining information is the fee details.

> newFees String Fee details for "newFees".

> > c String Amount deducted by coupons, unit：currency obtained from the transaction.

> > d String Amount deducted in BGB (Bitget Coin), unit：BGB

> > r String If the BGB balance is insufficient to cover the fees, the remaining amount is deducted from the currency obtained from the transaction.

> > t String The total fee amount to be paid, unit ：currency obtained from the transaction.

> > deduction String Ignore.

> > totalDeductionFee String Ignore.

> BGB String If there is no "newFees" field, this data represents earlier historical data. This key represents the currency used for fee deduction (it is not fixed; if BGB deduction is enabled, it's BGB, otherwise, it's the currency obtained from the transaction).

> > deduction String Whether there is a fee deduction.

> > feeCoinCode String Transaction fee coin code

> > totalDeductionFee String Deduction amount unit： BGB