Get Current Orders
Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (UID)
Description
Get Unfilled Orders
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/trade/unfilled-orders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/unfilled-orders?symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1659036670000&endTime=1659076670000&limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|No
|Trading pair
|startTime
|String
|No
|The record start time for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|endTime
|String
|No
|The end time of the record for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the orderId of the corresponding interface.
|limit
|String
|No
|Limit number default 100 max 100
|orderId
|String
|No
|OrderId
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"message": "success",
"data": [
{
"userId": "**********",
"symbol": "btcusdt",
"orderId": "2222222",
"clientOid": "xxxxxxx",
"priceAvg": "34829.12",
"size": "1",
"orderType": "limit",
"side": "buy",
"status": "new",
"basePrice": "0",
"baseVolume": "0",
"quoteVolume": "0",
"enterPointSource": "WEB",
"cTime": "1622697148"
}
]
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|userId
|String
|User id
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair name
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Client order ID
|priceAvg
|String
|Order price
|size
|String
|Amount
(orderType =
limit means base coin; orderType =
market means quote coin)
|orderType
|String
|Order type
limit Limit price
market Market price
|side
|String
|Direction
|status
|String
|Order status
|basePrice
|String
|Filled price
|baseVolume
|String
|Filled volume in base coin
|quoteVolume
|String
|Filled volume in quote coin
|enterPointSource
|String
|Client type
WEB WEB Client
APP APP Client
API API Client
SYS SYS Client
ANDROID ANDROID Client
IOS IOS Client
|orderSource
|String
|Order source
normal Normal order
market Market order
spot_trader_buy Elite spot trade to buy (elite traders)
spot_follower_buy Copy trade to buy (followers)
spot_trader_sell Elite spot trade to sell (elite traders)
spot_follower_sell Copy trade to sell (followers)
|cTime
|String
|Creation time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|uTime
|String
|Update time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868