Get Current Orders

Frequency limit: 20 times/1s (UID)

Description

Get Unfilled Orders

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/spot/trade/unfilled-orders
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/unfilled-orders?symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1659036670000&endTime=1659076670000&limit=20" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

Request parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringNoTrading pair
startTimeStringNoThe record start time for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
endTimeStringNoThe end time of the record for the query. Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
idLessThanStringNoRequests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the orderId of the corresponding interface.
limitStringNoLimit number default 100 max 100
orderIdStringNoOrderId
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "message": "success",
  "data": [
    {
      "userId": "**********",
      "symbol": "btcusdt",
      "orderId": "2222222",
      "clientOid": "xxxxxxx",
      "priceAvg": "34829.12",
      "size": "1",
      "orderType": "limit",
      "side": "buy",
      "status": "new",
      "basePrice": "0",
      "baseVolume": "0",
      "quoteVolume": "0",
      "enterPointSource": "WEB",
      "cTime": "1622697148"
    }
  ]
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
userIdStringUser id
symbolStringTrading pair name
orderIdStringOrder ID
clientOidStringClient order ID
priceAvgStringOrder price
sizeStringAmount
(orderType = limit means base coin; orderType = market means quote coin)
orderTypeStringOrder type
limit Limit price
market Market price
sideStringDirection
statusStringOrder status
basePriceStringFilled price
baseVolumeStringFilled volume in base coin
quoteVolumeStringFilled volume in quote coin
enterPointSourceStringClient type
WEB WEB Client
APP APP Client
API API Client
SYS SYS Client
ANDROID ANDROID Client
IOS IOS Client
orderSourceStringOrder source
normal Normal order
market Market order
spot_trader_buy Elite spot trade to buy (elite traders)
spot_follower_buy Copy trade to buy (followers)
spot_trader_sell Elite spot trade to sell (elite traders)
spot_follower_sell Copy trade to sell (followers)
cTimeStringCreation time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
uTimeStringUpdate time, Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868