Cancel Order
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/spot/trade/cancel-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/cancel-order" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","orderId": "121211212122"}'
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair name, e.g. BTCUSDT
|orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required
|clientOid
|String
|No
|Client Order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"message": "success",
"data": {
"orderId": "121211212122",
"clientOid": "xx001"
}
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|clientOid
|String
|Client Order ID