Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

Description

Cancel Order

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/spot/trade/cancel-order
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/cancel-order" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
   -d \'{"symbol": "BTCUSDT","orderId": "121211212122"}'

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair name, e.g. BTCUSDT
orderIdStringNoOrder ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required
clientOidStringNoClient Order ID
Either orderId or clientOid is required
Response Example
{
    "code": "00000",
    "message": "success",
    "data": {
        "orderId": "121211212122",
        "clientOid": "xx001"
    }
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
orderIdStringOrder ID
clientOidStringClient Order ID