symbol String Yes Trading pair name

orderId String No Order ID

startTime String No The start time of the orders, i.e. to get orders after that timestamp

Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868

endTime String No The end time of a fulfilled order, i.e., get orders prior to that timestamp

Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868

The interval between startTime and endTime must not exceed 90 days.

limit String No Number of results returned: Default: 100, max 100