Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)

HTTP Request

  • GET /api/v2/spot/trade/fills
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/fills?symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1659036670000&endTime=1659076670000&limit=20" \  
  -H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \  
  -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \  
  -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \  
  -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \  
  -H "locale:en-US" \  
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \

Request Parameter

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
symbolStringYesTrading pair name
orderIdStringNoOrder ID
startTimeStringNoThe start time of the orders, i.e. to get orders after that timestamp
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
endTimeStringNoThe end time of a fulfilled order, i.e., get orders prior to that timestamp
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
The interval between startTime and endTime must not exceed 90 days.
limitStringNoNumber of results returned: Default: 100, max 100
idLessThanStringNoRequests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the tradeId of the corresponding interface.
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 1695865274510,
  "data": [
    {
      "userId": "**********",
      "symbol": "BTCUSDT",
      "orderId": "12345678910",
      "tradeId": "12345678910",
      "orderType": "market",
      "side": "buy",
      "priceAvg": "13000",
      "size": "0.0007",
      "amount": "9.1",
      "feeDetail": {
        "deduction": "no",
        "feeCoin": "BTC",
        "totalDeductionFee": "",
        "totalFee": "-0.0000007"
      },
      "tradeScope": "taker",
      "cTime": "1695865232579",
      "uTime": "1695865233027"
    }
  ]
}

Response Parameter

ParameterTypeDescription
userIdStringAccount ID
symbolStringTrading pair name
orderIdStringOrder ID
tradeIdStringTransaction id
orderTypeStringOrder type
sideStringOrder direction
priceAvgStringFilled price
sizeStringFilled quantity
amountStringTotal trading amount ()
cTimeStringCreation time
Unix second timestamp, e.g. 1622697148
uTimeStringUpdate time
Unix second timestamp, e.g. 1622697148
tradeScopeStringTrader tag
taker Taker
maker Maker
feeDetailArrayTransaction fee breakdown
>deductionBooleanDiscount or not
>feeCoinStringTransaction fee coin
>totalDeductionFeeStringTotal transaction fee discount
>totalFeeStringTotal transaction fee