Get Fills
Frequency limit:10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- GET /api/v2/spot/trade/fills
Request Example
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/fills?symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1659036670000&endTime=1659076670000&limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:your apiKey" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
Request Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|symbol
|String
|Yes
|Trading pair name
|orderId
|String
|No
|Order ID
|startTime
|String
|No
|The start time of the orders, i.e. to get orders after that timestamp
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
|endTime
|String
|No
|The end time of a fulfilled order, i.e., get orders prior to that timestamp
Unix millisecond timestamp, e.g. 1690196141868
The interval between startTime and endTime must not exceed 90 days.
|limit
|String
|No
|Number of results returned: Default: 100, max 100
|idLessThan
|String
|No
|Requests the content on the page before this ID (older data), the value input should be the tradeId of the corresponding interface.
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 1695865274510,
"data": [
{
"userId": "**********",
"symbol": "BTCUSDT",
"orderId": "12345678910",
"tradeId": "12345678910",
"orderType": "market",
"side": "buy",
"priceAvg": "13000",
"size": "0.0007",
"amount": "9.1",
"feeDetail": {
"deduction": "no",
"feeCoin": "BTC",
"totalDeductionFee": "",
"totalFee": "-0.0000007"
},
"tradeScope": "taker",
"cTime": "1695865232579",
"uTime": "1695865233027"
}
]
}
Response Parameter
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|userId
|String
|Account ID
|symbol
|String
|Trading pair name
|orderId
|String
|Order ID
|tradeId
|String
|Transaction id
|orderType
|String
|Order type
|side
|String
|Order direction
|priceAvg
|String
|Filled price
|size
|String
|Filled quantity
|amount
|String
|Total trading amount ()
|cTime
|String
|Creation time
Unix second timestamp, e.g. 1622697148
|uTime
|String
|Update time
Unix second timestamp, e.g. 1622697148
|tradeScope
|String
|Trader tag
taker Taker
maker Maker
|feeDetail
|Array
|Transaction fee breakdown
|>deduction
|Boolean
|Discount or not
|>feeCoin
|String
|Transaction fee coin
|>totalDeductionFee
|String
|Total transaction fee discount
|>totalFee
|String
|Total transaction fee