获取历史委托列表
限速规则 20次/1s (UID)
描述
获取历史订单列表
HTTP请求
- GET /api/v2/spot/trade/history-orders
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/history-orders?symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1659036670000&endTime=1659076670000&limit=20" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json"
请求参数
|参数名
|参数类型
|是否必须
|描述
|symbol
|String
|否
|交易对名称BTCUSDT
|startTime
|String
|否
|查询开始时间 (只允许查询近90天数据)
|endTime
|String
|否
|查询结束时间 (startTime和endTime间隔不允许超过90天)
|idLessThan
|String
|否
|上一次查询的最后一条数据的orderId
|limit
|String
|否
|查询条数 默认100，最大100
|orderId
|String
|否
|订单ID
返回示例
{
"code": "00000",
"message": "success",
"data": [
{
"userId": "*********",
"symbol": "ETHUSDT",
"orderId": "*****************************",
"clientOid": "*****************************",
"price": "0",
"size": "20.0000000000000000",
"orderType": "market",
"side": "buy",
"status": "filled",
"priceAvg": "1598.1000000000000000",
"baseVolume": "0.0125000000000000",
"quoteVolume": "19.9762500000000000",
"enterPointSource": "WEB",
"feeDetail": "{\"BGB\":{\"deduction\":true,\"feeCoinCode\":\"BGB\",\"totalDeductionFee\":-0.017302588163,\"totalFee\":-0.017302588163},\"newFees\":{\"c\":0,\"d\":-0.017302588163,\"deduction\":false,\"r\":0,\"t\":-0.0000075,\"totalDeductionFee\":0}}",
"orderSource": "market",
"cTime": "1698736299656",
"uTime": "1698736300363"
}
]
}
返回参数
|返回字段
|参数类型
|字段说明
|userId
|String
|账户id
|symbol
|String
|交易对名称
|orderId
|String
|订单ID
|clientOid
|String
|自定义ID
|price
|String
|委托价格
|size
|String
|委托数量
(orderType=
limit时表示base coin; orderType=
market时表示quote coin)
|orderType
|String
|订单类型
limit限价
market市价
|side
|String
|交易方向
|status
|String
|订单状态
|priceAvg
|String
|成交价格
|baseVolume
|String
|成交数量
|quoteVolume
|String
|成交总额
|enterPointSource
|String
|订单来源
WEB WEB客户端
IOS IOS客户端
ANDROID Andriod客户端
API API客户端
SYS 系统, 通常为爆仓
|orderSource
|String
|订单来源
normal 正常下单
market 市价单
spot_trader_buy 现货带单买 (交易员)
spot_follower_buy现货跟单买 (跟随者)
spot_trader_sell 现货带单卖(交易员)
spot_follower_sell 现货跟单卖(跟随者)
|cTime
|String
|创建时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
|uTime
|String
|更新时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
|feeDetail
|String
|手续费明细, 如果有newFees字段，则newFees是手续费明细，如果没有，则剩下的信息是手续费明细
|> newFees
|String
|手续费明细newFees
|>> c
|String
|优惠券抵扣的金额，单位：交易所得币种
|>> d
|String
|BGB抵扣的金额， 单位：BGB
|>> r
|String
|如BGB余额不够抵扣手续费，则剩下的用所得币抵扣
|>> t
|String
|手续费应付金额，单位：所得币种
|>> deduction
|String
|忽略
|>> totalDeductionFee
|String
|忽略
|> BGB
|String
|如果没有newFees字段，则代表此数据是较早的历史数据，此key是抵扣手续费的币种(不是固定的，如果开启了BGB抵扣，则是BGB，如果没有开启BGB抵扣，则是交易获得币种)
|>> deduction
|String
|是否有手续费抵扣
|>> feeCoinCode
|String
|手续费币种
|>> totalDeductionFee
|String
|抵扣金额 单位：BGB
|>> totalFee
|String
|手续费应付金额，单位：所得币种