获取历史委托列表

限速规则 20次/1s (UID)

描述

获取历史订单列表

HTTP请求

  • GET /api/v2/spot/trade/history-orders
请求示例
curl "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/spot/trade/history-orders?symbol=BTCUSDT&startTime=1659036670000&endTime=1659076670000&limit=20" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json"

请求参数

参数名参数类型是否必须描述
symbolString交易对名称BTCUSDT
startTimeString查询开始时间 (只允许查询近90天数据)
endTimeString查询结束时间 (startTime和endTime间隔不允许超过90天)
idLessThanString上一次查询的最后一条数据的orderId
limitString查询条数 默认100，最大100
orderIdString订单ID
返回示例
{
    "code": "00000",
    "message": "success",
    "data": [
        {
            "userId": "*********",
            "symbol": "ETHUSDT",
            "orderId": "*****************************",
            "clientOid": "*****************************",
            "price": "0",
            "size": "20.0000000000000000",
            "orderType": "market",
            "side": "buy",
            "status": "filled",
            "priceAvg": "1598.1000000000000000",
            "baseVolume": "0.0125000000000000",
            "quoteVolume": "19.9762500000000000",
            "enterPointSource": "WEB",
            "feeDetail": "{\"BGB\":{\"deduction\":true,\"feeCoinCode\":\"BGB\",\"totalDeductionFee\":-0.017302588163,\"totalFee\":-0.017302588163},\"newFees\":{\"c\":0,\"d\":-0.017302588163,\"deduction\":false,\"r\":0,\"t\":-0.0000075,\"totalDeductionFee\":0}}",
            "orderSource": "market",
            "cTime": "1698736299656",
            "uTime": "1698736300363"
        }
    ]
}

返回参数

返回字段参数类型字段说明
userIdString账户id
symbolString交易对名称
orderIdString订单ID
clientOidString自定义ID
priceString委托价格
sizeString委托数量
(orderType=limit时表示base coin; orderType=market时表示quote coin)
orderTypeString订单类型
limit限价
market市价
sideString交易方向
statusString订单状态
priceAvgString成交价格
baseVolumeString成交数量
quoteVolumeString成交总额
enterPointSourceString订单来源
WEB WEB客户端
IOS IOS客户端
ANDROID Andriod客户端
API API客户端
SYS 系统, 通常为爆仓
orderSourceString订单来源
normal 正常下单
market 市价单
spot_trader_buy 现货带单买 (交易员)
spot_follower_buy现货跟单买 (跟随者)
spot_trader_sell 现货带单卖(交易员)
spot_follower_sell 现货跟单卖(跟随者)
cTimeString创建时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
uTimeString更新时间，Unix毫秒时间戳，例如1690196141868
feeDetailString手续费明细, 如果有newFees字段，则newFees是手续费明细，如果没有，则剩下的信息是手续费明细
> newFeesString手续费明细newFees
>> cString优惠券抵扣的金额，单位：交易所得币种
>> dStringBGB抵扣的金额， 单位：BGB
>> rString如BGB余额不够抵扣手续费，则剩下的用所得币抵扣
>> tString手续费应付金额，单位：所得币种
>> deductionString忽略
>> totalDeductionFeeString忽略
> BGBString如果没有newFees字段，则代表此数据是较早的历史数据，此key是抵扣手续费的币种(不是固定的，如果开启了BGB抵扣，则是BGB，如果没有开启BGB抵扣，则是交易获得币种)
>> deductionString是否有手续费抵扣
>> feeCoinCodeString手续费币种
>> totalDeductionFeeString抵扣金额 单位：BGB
>> totalFeeString手续费应付金额，单位：所得币种