Skip to main content

Query Isolated Flash Repayment Result

Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)

Description

HTTP Request

  • POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/query-flash-repay-status
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/account/query-flash-repay-status" \
   -H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
   -H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
   -H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
   -H "locale:en-US" \
   -H "Content-Type: application/json" \   
   -d \'{"idList": ["13423423"]}'

Request Parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDescription
idListListYesRepayment ID list under isolated mode
Up to 100 trading pairs in one request
Response Example
{
  "code": "00000",
  "msg": "success",
  "requestTime": 163123213132,
  "data": [
    {
      "repayId": "13423423",
      "status": "FINISH"
    }
  ]
}

Response Parameters

ParameterTypeDescription
repayIdStringRepayment ID
statusStringRepayment result status