Query Isolated Flash Repayment Result
Frequency limit: 10 times/1s (UID)
Description
HTTP Request
- POST /api/v2/margin/isolated/account/query-flash-repay-status
Request Example
curl -X POST "https://api.bitget.com/api/v2/margin/isolated/account/query-flash-repay-status" \
-H "ACCESS-KEY:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-SIGN:*******" \
-H "ACCESS-PASSPHRASE:*****" \
-H "ACCESS-TIMESTAMP:1659076670000" \
-H "locale:en-US" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d \'{"idList": ["13423423"]}'
Request Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Required
|Description
|idList
|List
|Yes
|Repayment ID list under isolated mode
Up to 100 trading pairs in one request
Response Example
{
"code": "00000",
"msg": "success",
"requestTime": 163123213132,
"data": [
{
"repayId": "13423423",
"status": "FINISH"
}
]
}
Response Parameters
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|repayId
|String
|Repayment ID
|status
|String
|Repayment result status